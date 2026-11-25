Police are searching Springholm for missing 20-year-old Kelsey Hunter as her boyfriend Daniel McKnight, 21, appears in court charged with murder and two other offences.

Police in Scotland are searching for Kelsey Hunter, 20, who was last seen in Castle Douglas, in Kirkcudbrightshire, at around 5pm on Saturday 21 November 2026. Her boyfriend, Daniel McKnight, 21, has been charged with murder and two other offences, and her family have spoken of their heartbreak.

McKnight made no plea during a private hearing at Dumfries Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody and will be back in the dock within the next eight days.

Also read Boyfriend of woman, 20, who vanished on dogwalk charged with her murder

A relative of Kelsey Hunter wrote on Facebook: 'Absolutely done. I'm done. My wee Kelsey.' The same family member had earlier pleaded for her to be found and said 'at this point it's torture' after detectives said they feared she may have come to harm.

Search Operation Focuses on Springholm Woods and Home

Detectives, forensics officers and specialist teams are searching woods near Kelsey Hunter's home in the village of Springholm, six miles from Castle Douglas. A police tent has been erected at the site, and officers in white forensic suits have been seen at the entrance to a field.

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Officers have also been looking around a bridge that straddles a burn running through the field. Forensic officers have been searching her home, and locals said there has been a police presence at the house since Sunday night.

Police describe Kelsey Hunter as 5ft 4in tall, of slight build, with dyed blonde and pink hair. She was last seen in the Cotton Street area of Castle Douglas wearing a brown jacket, brown boots and carrying a chequered bag.

Police Explain Their Inquiry and Family Concerns

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said Kelsey's family are extremely worried and are being supported by specialist officers. He said officers were keeping an open mind and still hoped Kelsey would be found safe and well, but had to consider that she may have come to harm.

McGrath said a key focus of the investigation is building a picture of Kelsey Hunter's life in the days and weeks before she was reported missing. Police want to speak to any friends who may have information about her whereabouts before the last confirmed sighting on Saturday 21 November 2026.

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Local area commander Emma Dodds said the priority remains tracing Kelsey Hunter and getting answers for her family. She said a dedicated team, including specialist officers and national resources, is following all lines of enquiry, with air support and a dog unit searching an area in Springholm.

What Happens Next in the Kelsey Hunter Case

Daniel McKnight remains in custody and is due back in court within the next eight days. Police have asked anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact them as soon as possible.

For residents of Springholm and Castle Douglas, the investigation means continued searches of woodland and fields, a visible police presence around the village, and volunteer mountain rescue teams working across the local area. The next confirmed step in the court process is McKnight's return to Dumfries Sheriff Court within eight days.