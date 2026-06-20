Kelsey Parker Opens Up About Her Struggle With Grief as First Anniversary of Son's Death Approaches

Kelsey Parker, 36, is expecting a rainbow baby with her partner, Will Lindsay, after the devastating stillbirth of her son, Phoenix, and the death of her husband, Tom Parker.

Kelsey Parker has opened up about her struggle with grief as the first anniversary of her son's death approaches. The influencer, 36, spoke of how Father's Day would be a difficult day as it marked a year since the devastating stillbirth of her son, Phoenix.

Father's Day is also a poignant date for Kelsey and her children, Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, as her husband Tom passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022 from brain cancer. Kelsey spoke of how she deeply misses her son, but feels excited for this next chapter as she is expecting a rainbow baby with her partner, Will Lindsay.

The couple announced the news last month and described it as a gift from heaven following the tragic losses within the family. Kelsey wrote: I've been really quiet on here the last couple of days. Truthfully, I've been working a lot, trying to keep busy and just processing the fact that Sunday is a big day. It's Phoenix's first anniversary and it's Father's Day too.

Grief is a strange thing. Some days you can keep going and stay busy, and other days it all catches up with you. I'm learning that both things can exist at once. I can feel excited about this next chapter of life, be grateful for everything I have, and still deeply miss my little boy and wish things had been different.

If you're navigating grief, anniversaries or simply carrying something heavy right now, please know you're not alone. As always, stop waiting, start living. But also, give yourself permission to feel it all. Fans rallied around Kelsey in the comments and wrote: Stop waiting, start living; Sending all the love my beauty and Sending so much love, Kelsey.

Kelsey and Will announced they are expecting late last month, with the influencer sharing a photo of the sonogram alongside crystals and a white feather. She captioned the snap: A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix. And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven our little rainbow baby.

A rainbow baby is the term given to a child born into a family that has previously experienced a pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or infant death. Kelsey's world fell apart when her The Wanted singer husband Tom Parker died. After finding love again with partner Will, the couple tragically suffered a stillbirth in June 2025, losing their son, Phoenix, at 39 weeks.

Earlier this month, Kelsey reflected on her devastating stillbirth, saying she was treated like a criminal by unsympathetic police officers. She recalled how officers treated the area like a crime scene after they were called to the scene as she went into unexpected natural labour at 39 weeks. There was no way a midwife was getting to me, we actually had her on FaceTime, Phoenix was born, and he was sleeping. He was stillborn.

You could just see, you could see that he was no longer with us





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