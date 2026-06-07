Kelsey Parker shares photos of her baby bump and trip to Rhodes after stillbirth

Kelsey Parker, who lost her husband Tom Parker to an inoperable brain tumour, is expecting a baby with her partner, Will Lindsay. She shared photos of her baby bump and highlights from their Rhodes holiday after the stillbirth of their son, Phoenix.

Kelsey Parker proudly displayed her baby bump in photos from her Rhodes holiday with her partner, Will Lindsay . The couple are expecting a baby at the end of May, a year after the devastating stillbirth of their son, Phoenix .

In a post uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, Kelsey shared highlights from their trip to the Greek island. She told her followers to 'stop waiting and start living' as she cradled her bump in a red bikini and Will tentatively touched it. The couple stayed at the five-star hotel, The Ixian Grand, and looked like they thoroughly enjoyed their time off together.

Kelsey and Will announced they are expecting late last month, with Kelsey sharing a photo of the sonogram alongside crystals and a white feather. She wrote: 'A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix. And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven our little rainbow baby'. The couple tragically suffered a stillbirth in June 2025, losing their son, Phoenix, at 39 weeks.

Kelsey reflected on her devastating stillbirth, saying she was 'treated like a criminal' by 'unsympathetic' police officers. She had been attending a party with her children when she went into unexpected natural labour





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kelsey Parker Will Lindsay Baby Bump Rhodes Holiday Expecting A Baby Stillbirth Phoenix Tom Parker Aurelia Bodhi The Ixian Grand Greek Island Red Bikini Sunshine Quality Time Together Stop Waiting And Start Living Crime Scene Unsympathetic Police Officers Home Birth Evidence Time Heartbreak Little Gift From Heaven Rainbow Baby

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