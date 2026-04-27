Kemi Badenoch Accuses Starmer of Targeting Veterans as Tories Oppose Troubles Bill

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticizes Labour's plan to repeal the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of pursuing veterans through the courts. The legislation, which offers conditional immunity for actions during the Troubles, is facing opposition from former soldiers who fear renewed prosecutions. Badenoch urges Labour MPs to vote against the Bill, while the Armed Forces minister will miss the crucial vote due to an overseas deployment.

Kemi Badenoch has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Keir Starmer , accusing him of pursuing a vindictive agenda against military veterans through the courts.

The Conservative leader has urged Labour MPs to join her in opposing the Government's Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which former soldiers have condemned as a betrayal. The Daily Mail has been a vocal advocate for protecting veterans who served during the Troubles from what it describes as vexatious prosecutions. Badenoch, writing for the Daily Mail, criticized Starmer for prioritizing the repeal of the previous Conservative government's conditional amnesty legislation, which provided legal protections for veterans.

She questioned why the Prime Minister was so focused on this issue when the government had yet to outline a comprehensive plan for funding defense over the coming years. Badenoch accused Starmer of having an obsession with lawfare, pointing to his handling of the Chagos Islands dispute as evidence of his willingness to surrender to legal pressures.

She expressed hope that Labour MPs would reconsider their stance and vote against the legislation when it returns to the Commons for a crucial vote. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Armed Forces minister, Al Carns, will miss today's vote due to an overseas trip to visit troops on defensive missions against Iran.

Carns, a former Royal Marine and reservist who served in Northern Ireland in the 2000s, is expected to be a potential contender for the Labour leadership if Starmer faces a challenge or resigns. The veterans' community has strongly opposed Labour's Bill, arguing that it reopens the possibility of prosecuting elderly former soldiers for events that occurred decades ago. The previous Conservative legislation had offered conditional immunity for actions taken during the Troubles.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has promised to introduce measures to protect veterans, including anonymity and legal safeguards in old age. However, veterans' supporters argue that the new legislation will still allow for vexatious prosecutions and have called for cases to be reopened only if there is new and compelling evidence. Today's vote is critical for the legislation's survival, as it will determine whether the Government can bring the Bill back before MPs.

A government source confirmed that Carns's trip was long planned and that veterans minister Louise Sandher-Jones will represent the front bench alongside Benn





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