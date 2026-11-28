Polling data reveals Kemi Badenoch's approval rating has risen sharply, outpacing historical highs, while Reform UK struggles with internal turmoil and low leader satisfaction.

Polling data indicates that Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is experiencing a surge in public support that rivals historic leadership peaks in the party's modern era. An analysis published by The Mail on Sunday reveals that Mrs Badenoch's approval rating among voters has increased by 37 points since last September, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

Rapid Rise in Public Approval Ratings

The current growth trajectory for Mrs Badenoch is historically exceptional, with her favorability score rising at a rate previously only surpassed by former Prime Minister David Cameron. When Mr Cameron served as leader of the Opposition, his favorability score jumped by 47 points between September 2007 and August 2008. That surge occurred following then Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown's decision to delay calling a widely expected general election, a move perceived by many as indecisive.

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The recent data underscores a rapid consolidation of support for Mrs Badenoch as she solidifies her position at the helm of the opposition. This statistical leap highlights a tangible change in voter perception, moving her away from the post-election slump and into a period of renewed relevance and popularity within the electorate.

Performance and Opposition Dynamics

Mrs Badenoch's rising fortunes are largely attributed to her increasingly confident public performances, particularly during Prime Minister's Questions. She has regularly distinguished herself by outperforming Sir Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham in these high-stakes parliamentary exchanges. These improvements in her parliamentary demeanor are reportedly supported by preparation assistance from Lord Cameron, who continues to offer guidance on tactics and delivery.

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The positive momentum for the Conservatives is further amplified by significant turmoil within Reform UK, the right-wing political party led by Nigel Farage. Reform has been plagued by months of negative media coverage surrounding its funding issues, which has diluted its impact and distracted from its core political messaging. This internal instability has created a vacuum that Mrs Badenoch appears well-positioned to exploit.

Reform UK Crisis and Leadership Speculation

Reform UK's poll numbers have declined substantially over the past year, dropping from highs in the 30s to the low 20s. This decline is compounded by an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into whether Mr Farage breached rules by failing to register £5 million he received from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne. The scrutiny has severely damaged the party's public image and organizational stability.

The sustained difficulties have led some senior figures within Reform UK to discuss the previously unthinkable scenario of replacing Mr Farage as leader. There is speculation that a new leader might be able to strike a deal with the Conservatives to form an anti-Labour pact. However, one source indicated that a deal between Mr Farage and Mrs Badenoch is unlikely due to the significant bad blood between the two figures, suggesting that Mr Farage's departure might be a prerequisite for any future unity on the right.

Market Polling and Political Implications

Polling data and focus groups suggest that Mrs Badenoch's personal qualities are driving the Conservatives' ascent to second place in most surveys. This shift is aided by the return of voters who previously supported the Liberal Democrats in the last election. A poll published by BMG Research on Friday placed Labour at 32 percent, the Conservatives at 22 percent, and Reform trailing at 20 percent. Satisfaction with Mr Farage had fallen four points over the past month to -24, marking the lowest approval among all party leaders.

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Robert Struthers from BMG Research noted that while Labour maintains a significant lead, the battle for second place is the more compelling narrative. Mrs Badenoch is now comfortably the most popular leader in the opposition bloc. The critical challenge for the Conservative Party is determining whether Mrs Badenoch can leverage her personal standing to elevate the broader brand of the party and sustain this upward trend in the coming months.