Tory leader Kemi Badenoch claims higher taxes are driving British nationals out of the UK as new ONS data reveals a significant jump in emigration figures to 661,000.

Kemi Badenoch, the current leader of the Conservative Party, has strongly criticized the Labour government for creating an economic environment that is forcing talented British citizens to leave the United Kingdom. She argued that increased taxation and excessive regulatory burdens are effectively killing businesses and making it impossible for aspiring entrepreneurs to build successful careers within the country.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, are specifically cited by Badenoch as leaders who have failed to support wealth creators. She warned that many high-skilled individuals are choosing to relocate elsewhere in response to what she describes as a hostile climate for business growth and financial ambition.

Also read Badenoch Tears Into Burnham As PM Refuses To Apologise Over TikTok Row

ONS Data Reveals Surge in British Emigration

These political accusations emerge alongside new data from the Office for National Statistics, which shows that net migration figures have changed significantly in the twelve months leading to June. The total number of people leaving Britain jumped to 661,000, a substantial increase from the 543,000 recorded over the same period three years ago.

Within this larger group of emigrants, 245,000 were British nationals. Alarmingly, 126,000 of these departures were young adults aged between 16 and 34. This demographic shift has sparked fresh concerns among economists and politicians that Britain is experiencing a severe brain drain crisis that could ultimately choke off long-term economic growth and innovation.

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Net Migration Falls Despite Rising Exits

Despite the surge in people leaving, the Office for National Statistics calculated that net migration fell to an estimated 77,000 over the same period. This figure is derived by subtracting the 661,000 people leaving from the 738,000 people arriving in the country. The drop represents a decrease of nearly two-thirds compared to the 204,000 net migration figure from the previous twelve months.

This latest statistic marks a 92 per cent drop from the record high of 944,000 recorded in the year to March 2023. It also stands as the lowest twelve-month total outside of the Covid-19 pandemic era since 1997, when net migration was recorded at just 48,000. The data highlights a complex picture where high exit rates are being balanced by even higher arrival numbers.

Conflict Over Causes of Migration Trends

The contrasting political narratives have intensified following the release of these figures. Prime Minister Andy Burnham insisted that Brexit had played no part in bringing the numbers down. He refused to rule out signing up to freedom of movement by rejoining the European Union single market, arguing that leaving the EU actually weakened border controls and contributed to the small boats crisis in the English Channel.

Kemi Badenoch disputed this interpretation, arguing that Conservative reforms implemented in 2023 were the primary driver for the fall in net migration. She noted that her party banned care workers from bringing dependants and hiked the minimum earnings required for new settlers to qualify. She stated that while the government will take credit for lower numbers, the statistics hide the exodus of skilled Britons who feel the government is killing businesses.

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood claimed that the Labour government had restored control over the system. She pointed to 88,000 removals over the last year and a general decrease in asylum claims as evidence of their success. She argued that migration was not under control under the previous government and that the current administration has delivered results where their predecessors failed.

Economic Pressures and Public Opinion

Since winning the 2024 election, the Labour government has hiked the National Insurance levy, often referred to as the jobs tax, which firms pay when hiring employees. They have also introduced a raft of new worker rights and regulations that officials have admitted could cost businesses billions of pounds. This policy shift has coincided with announcements from several wealthy entrepreneurs who cited a hostile environment toward wealth creation as their reason for quitting Britain.

Further analysis from the Office for National Statistics showed that more dependants arrived in Britain on work visas than the workers themselves. In the year to June, 151,000 people arrived on work visas, but only 72,000 were actual workers. The remaining 79,000 were dependants, with non-European workers accounting for the highest number of accompanying family members.

Public sentiment appears to remain skeptical of the government's narrative. Research by pollsters More In Common found that six in ten people still wanted immigration numbers reduced further. Only three in ten respondents believed the government had control of Britain's borders, with 73 per cent stating that stopping illegal entries, such as small boat Channel crossings, should be the government's higher priority.