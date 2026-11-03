Kemi Badenoch Calls Labour Conversion Therapy Ban Unworkable

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch condemns Labour's conversion therapy ban as unworkable, citing fears of parental arrests and ineffective scrutiny by supportive MPs.

Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch has fiercely criticized the Labour Government's proposed ban on conversion therapy, labeling the legislation 'unworkable' and a 'waste of time.' Her strong opposition emerged during a defense rally held aboard HMS Wellington in London on Tuesday. Badenoch warned that the new rules could inadvertently lead to parents being arrested for simply raising their children according to traditional values.

Badenoch Criticizes Bill as Unworkable

Speaking from the deck of the warship, the Conservative leader argued that existing laws are already sufficient to protect vulnerable individuals from abuse and discrimination. She stated that she reviewed similar legislation during her tenure as Equalities Minister under the previous Conservative government. Badenoch emphasized that the current draft lacks necessary safeguards, potentially criminalizing routine parental guidance. She asserted that the bill would confuse families and discourage open communication between parents and their children.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Andy Burnham On Slavery Reparations And Immigration

Policy Exchange Report Details Severe Risks

The political controversy surrounding the bill is fueled by a major report co-written by Baroness Falkner, Britain's former equalities watchdog. The Policy Exchange study highlights extreme scenarios where children could be prosecuted alongside their parents. According to the analysis, parents risk jail terms of up to five years for trying to dissuade children from transitioning. The report notes that refusing to pay for gender surgery or using incorrect pronouns could be deemed psychological pressure.

Government Defends Intent of Legislation

Downing Street has firmly rejected claims that the bill interferes with normal parenting practices. A Prime Minister's spokesman insisted that the legislation does not touch regular parenting or prevent exploratory conversations. The government maintains that LGBT+ people should never suffer coercion in an effort to change their identity. Successive governments have agreed for almost a decade that conversion practices have no place in modern Britain. This administration claims to be finally delivering on that long-standing promise.

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Scrutiny Committee Faces Bias Concerns

Questions have arisen regarding the composition of the joint committee tasked with reviewing the draft bill. The committee is chaired by Labour MP Alex Barros-Curtis, who praised the legislation as something to be proud of. Before becoming an MP in 2024, he served as Labour's Executive Director of Legal Affairs. He was previously accused of overseeing investigations into party members who opposed gender ideology.

Former Minister Chairs Own Bill Review

Another key committee member is Olivia Bailey, who drafted the bill as a junior Equalities Minister in Keir Starmer's government. She currently chairs the Women and Equalities Committee, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. Former Labour MP Rosie Duffield criticized this arrangement, stating that Bailey is essentially marking her own homework. Duffield noted that Barros-Curtis spent over a year investigating her for a single social media post.

A spokesman for the bill committee defended the appointments. They stated that members are appointed by both Houses to conduct detailed scrutiny. This standard practice aims to ensure comprehensive review of draft legislation. Critics argue, however, that the current setup lacks the necessary independence for effective oversight.