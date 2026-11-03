Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Andy Burnham On Slavery Reparations And Immigration

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argues that Prime Minister Andy Burnham's desire to be liked is harming Britain, citing failed slavery apology rhetoric and a £10 billion immigration policy reversal.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, arguing that his political strategy of prioritizing popularity over governance is causing significant damage to Britain. Badenoch contends that Burnham operates under the flawed assumption that yielding to public demands will eventually silence further requests, a dynamic she believes is currently bankrupting the nation through unsustainable spending.

Critique Of Slavery Reparations Stance

Badenoch directly challenges Burnham's recent intervention regarding slavery reparations, questioning the efficacy of issuing another apology without delivering concrete financial settlement. She notes that while former Prime Minister Tony Blair expressed deep sorrow and regret for the transatlantic slave trade in 2006, and explicitly apologized the following year, Commonwealth leaders continue to demand reparations nearly two decades later. Badenoch asserts that Burnham's refusal to pay reparations should be the final word, warning that this position will likely trigger a cascade of subsequent financial requests from other nations.

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She emphasizes that Britain played a shameful role in history but also led the world in ending the transatlantic slave trade. The Conservative leader argues that the Commonwealth should focus on future development rather than seeking opportunities to invoice the British taxpayer, stating clearly that the country does not have the financial resources to sustain such claims. She concludes that supporting another apology for slavery is not viable given the current fiscal constraints.

Immigration Policy Reversal And Costs

Domestically, Badenoch highlights a humiliating policy reversal by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood regarding indefinite leave to remain, which she describes as a concession to political pressure rather than sound governance. Originally, the government planned to extend the waiting period for individuals to settle permanently in Britain and access benefits, a measure Badenoch describes as a perfectly reasonable principle. However, facing opposition from Angela Rayner and the left-flank Labour backbenchers, the administration prepared to exempt care workers already resident in the country.

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The Home Secretary's department estimates that allowing 350,000 lower-paid care workers and their dependants to remain could cost British taxpayers £10 billion. Badenoch suggests that Burnham is willing to incur this massive expense to secure votes from backbenchers who feel compelled to protect welfare claimants in their constituencies. She argues that this pattern mirrors previous demands for increased welfare spending, driven by backbenchers who have higher concentrations of claimants in their districts than their electoral majorities.

Leadership Vacuum And Global Position

The Conservative leader draws a sharp comparison between Burnham and his predecessor Keir Starmer, suggesting that Burnham has abandoned all arguments and moved directly to surrender in the face of internal party dissent. She criticizes Burnham for flying to Antigua immediately after announcing the Commonwealth stance, leaving Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to explain the immigration climbdown to Parliament alone. This absence, she argues, signals a lack of leadership and leaves the government vulnerable to accusations of weakness.

Badenoch describes Britain as having a giveaway government controlled by backbenchers who believe that every problem can be solved with another concession, promise, or financial cheque. She warns that this approach ignores urgent national needs, including spiraling welfare spending, struggling businesses burdened by taxes, and the critical requirement for funding national defense. Instead of confronting these structural issues, she claims Burnham is opening the door to more demands abroad while capitulating to demands at home.

Fiscal Responsibility And Future Outlook

The article concludes with a strong assertion that the current economic reality leaves no room for a people-pleasing prime minister. Badenoch states that the British public is already taxed to the hilt and bears too high a welfare burden, making further concessions economically dangerous. She calls for Burnham to get a grip on governance and stop spending public money to make others happy, warning that such behavior risks bankrupting Britain. The Conservative leader insists that enough is enough and that the government must prioritize fiscal sustainability over political appeasement.