Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch attacks Andy Burnham's proposed deal with the EU, arguing it abandons Brexit freedoms while failing to solve economic stagnation.

Kemi Badenoch has launched a fierce attack on Andy Burnham's proposed trade reset with the European Union, describing the plan as a surrender of the sovereignty that British voters demanded nearly a decade ago. The Conservative leader argues that the agreement represents the worst possible outcome by keeping Britain tethered to EU courts and regulatory frameworks while failing to deliver genuine economic prosperity.

Attacking The Economic Diagnosis

Badenoch contends that Burnham's strategy fundamentally misunderstands the root causes of Britain's stagnant living standards, which have persisted for nearly twenty years despite the post-Brexit transition. She insists that true growth stems from hardworking citizens and businesses producing real value, not from government intervention or political tinkering with trade rules. According to the Conservative leader, the economic stagnation that plagued the nation long before the referendum remains a result of high energy costs, historic tax levels, and excessive red tape that hinders hiring.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Challenges Andy Burnham on Welfare Bill Cuts

Challenging The GDP Growth Figures

Directly refuting Andy Burnham's claim that Britain has lost up to 8 per cent of its GDP growth since leaving the bloc, Badenoch points to official statistics showing growth of just over 1 per cent annually. She argues this figure is shoddy but superior to the performances of France at 0.8 per cent and Germany at 0.3 per cent. To validate an 8 per cent loss, she notes, Britain would have needed to match the United States growth rate since 2020, a scenario that clearly did not occur, rendering the accusation economically baseless.

Rejecting Regulatory Alignment On Food

The article details Badenoch's opposition to the proposed dynamic alignment on food and agricultural products, which requires Britain to adopt all future EU rules regardless of their suitability for domestic markets. She highlights that this approach forces the 90 per cent of businesses not exporting to Europe to abandon innovations like precision breeding and GM crops where Britain has surged ahead of Brussels. Instead of pursuing mutual recognition of standards similar to the agreement with New Zealand, the plan locks Britain into accepting every piece of Brussels red tape.

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Impact On Energy Costs And Immigration

Badenoch warns that linking Britain's carbon-pricing mechanism with Europe's will cost households more than £230 a year while failing to address the urgent need for cheaper energy for international competitors. Furthermore, she criticizes the immigration aspects of the deal for opening borders to workers from Bulgaria and Romania, questioning how mass immigration from poorer EU regions supports the goal of getting a million young people into work. She characterizes these concessions as signs of a desperate Prime Minister who entered negotiations without leverage.

Contrasting Leadership Styles And Strategies

Finally, Badenoch contrasts her party's commitment to defending the freedoms voted for in 2016 with what she perceives as Burnham's diminishing of Britain's international standing. She references his recent trip to Turkey and his willingness to reopen debates previously settled, accusing him of lacking answers for the modern world. The Conservative leader asserts that Britain requires a confident leadership capable of shaping its own future rather than one humbly begging Brussels for concessions after failing to lead the country effectively through the transition period.