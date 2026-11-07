Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch declares Donald Trump deserved his midterm election defeat, citing his protectionist policies, foreign wars, and rude behavior toward allies like the UK and Ukraine as key factors.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a scathing critique of United States President Donald Trump following the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the recent midterm elections. The Conservative politician, aged 46, stated that the President's significant electoral defeat was entirely self-inflicted, marking a sharp reversal from her previous praise where she once described the former president as wonderful during a speech in 2025.

In a candid interview with Independent editor-in-chief Geordie Greig on The Talk Show, Badenoch emphasized that voters ultimately demand tangible results from their leadership. She argued that Trump failed to meet the standards expected of a statesman at his level, particularly regarding his communication style and his tendency to engage in personal insults rather than substantive policy debate.

Also read Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of staff after midterms hammering

Badenoch Details Policy Failures and Foreign Relations

Badenoch outlined several specific policy areas where she believes Trump lost the trust of the electorate, including the introduction of tariffs, the conflict in Iran, and his confrontational stance toward Canada and Greenland. She described the treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting at the White House as awful, noting that such diplomatic failures damaged the reputation of American leadership on the global stage.

She further criticized Trump for being rude about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stating she did not approve of such disrespectful behavior toward allies. Badenoch suggested that the President's approach to international trade, characterized by protectionism and squabbling with allies, diverged significantly from traditional conservative principles that favor free markets and better trade enforcement.

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Reaction in Iran and Global Economic Impact

The fallout from the midterm results has sparked intense debate in Iran, where the US-Iran war began after strikes on February 28, 2026. Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared that the process of US collapse has accelerated following the election. This sentiment is echoed by Tehran-based journalist Mehnaz, who expressed fear and hopelessness, noting that some people were hoping the election outcome would bring changes regarding US and Israeli actions.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has caused global economic disruptions, including skyrocketing fuel prices and supply chain issues. Badenoch questioned the lack of a coherent plan for the Iran conflict, acknowledging that while Iran is an enemy and nuclear proliferation is a concern, the administration failed to provide a clear strategic direction for its citizens and allies.

Domestic Critiques of Farage and Conservative Strategy

On domestic issues, Badenoch also criticized previous Conservative governments for gimmicks, mistakes, and short-termism. She took aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, questioning the legitimacy of a £5 million crypto donation he received from Thai billionaire Christopher Harborne. Badenoch argued that Farage's explanation that the funds were for private security did not add up, especially given his image as an everyman while supporters struggled with energy bills.

Farage has defended the donation, stating it was a reward for years of campaigning for Brexit and not connected to his political activity. He firmly denied being bought by any figure, including Elon Musk. Badenoch maintained that the discrepancy between Farage's wealthy status and the struggles of his voters undermined his political credibility, adding to the broader criticism of his party's direction.

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Biden-Harris Era and Future Political Implications

Badenoch revealed that she would have been content if Democratic nominee Kamala Harris had won the 2024 general election, quipping that she liked both major party leaders equally. This admission highlights the complex political landscape, where traditional alliances are shifting. The Democratic victory has secured their majority in both the House and Senate, setting the stage for potential long-term power.

As Trump's capacity to dictate power diminishes, uncertainty continues to grip international markets and allies. Badenoch concluded that it is essential to separate the President from the United States, emphasizing that the special relationship should remain with the country itself rather than its current leader. This distinction underscores the Conservative Party's effort to redefine its foreign policy stance in the post-midterm era.