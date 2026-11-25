Kemi Badenoch condemns Nigel Farage for dragging her husband into the Brexit debate, accusing the Reform UK leader of desperation as political tensions rise over new EU trade deals.

Kemi Badenoch has issued a sharp rebuke to Nigel Farage, accusing the Reform UK leader of crossing a personal line by targeting her husband, Hamish Badenoch, in a recent political dispute. The confrontation highlights the intensifying friction between the Conservative Party and Reform UK as debates over the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union continue to dominate the political landscape. Mrs. Badenoch characterized Mr. Farage's actions as a sign of desperation, suggesting that the attacks on her family stem from his own declining political relevance rather than any genuine policy disagreement.

Farage Targets Senior Tories With Remain Records

The controversy began during a press conference held by Mr. Farage, where he sought to distinguish Reform UK from the Conservative Party by highlighting the Brexit referendum voting records of senior Tory figures. During this event, the Reform UK leader explicitly named Hamish Badenoch, identifying him as a former Conservative who voted to remain in the European Union back in 2016. Mr. Farage used this listing to argue that the Conservative Party is fundamentally compromised by its membership, claiming that they are dominated by individuals who supported Remain while currently masquerading as pro-Brexit advocates to retain power.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Warns of UK Riots, Attacks Burnham on Brexit

Badenoch Denounces Personal Attacks on Family

In response, Mrs. Badenoch published a video message and a statement on the social media platform X, where she firmly rejected the notion that her husband's political past should be used as a weapon against her. She stated that her husband voted to remain, a position shared by approximately 16 million people in the country, while she herself voted to leave, emphasizing that both parties hold distinct and valid convictions that should not be politicized through personal attacks. She further noted that Mr. Farage had previously complained about his own relatives being harassed by the media, arguing that he is applying a double standard by dragging her family into his political strategy.

Political Context Of New EU Trade Agreements

This exchange occurs against the backdrop of significant developments in UK-EU relations following Prime Minister Andy Burnham's recent diplomatic efforts. Mr. Burnham traveled to Brussels to finalize a new Brexit reset deal that covers critical areas including food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and youth experience schemes. The Prime Minister's engagement with these agreements has opened discussions about deeper integration, with suggestions that the UK might eventually consider returning as a full EU member state, a scenario that Mr. Farage vehemently opposes and uses to position Reform UK as the sole guardian of the original Brexit vote.

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Accusations Of Political Irrelevance And Desperation

Mrs. Badenoch argued that Mr. Farage's intensified focus on her husband is a direct consequence of his realization that he will not become Prime Minister. She claimed that as the Reform UK leader slides into irrelevance, his tactics have become increasingly personal and divisive, aiming to distract from policy failures by creating culture war controversies. She asserted that the Conservative Party is committed to ending such divisive politics and uniting the country, whereas Reform UK's approach relies on alienating voters through personal grievances and attacks on family members rather than constructive policy debate.

Previous Disputes Over Media Harassment Claims

The current feud echoes earlier conflicts involving Mr. Farage regarding media scrutiny of his personal life. Earlier in the year, the Reform UK leader accused Sky News of harassing his daughter after reporters visited the property where she resides. Sky News denied these allegations, stating that their reporters had not interacted with his daughter and had not approached the house in the manner described by Mr. Farage. This history of disputes adds context to Mrs. Badenoch's assertion that Mr. Farage is hypocritical in demanding privacy for his family while actively violating the boundaries of others for political gain.