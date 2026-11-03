Kemi Badenoch Defends Nurse Sandie Peggie After Tribunal Loss

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch praises nurse Sandie Peggie's courage after a tribunal ruled against her union, promising Conservative action on NHS standards.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a strong defense of nurse Sandie Peggie following an employment tribunal ruling that went against the Royal College of Nursing. The political intervention comes in the wake of a legal decision where Judge Melanie Sangster determined that Mrs. Peggie had not faced discrimination based on her sex realist beliefs by her union.

Mrs. Badenoch emphasized that the judicial outcome should not diminish the perceived bravery of the long-serving healthcare worker who fought for her rights. She warned that political opponents would likely misinterpret the verdict to launch further attacks against a woman she described as standing up for fundamental privacy and dignity concerns.

Also read Nurse Sandie Peggie Loses Tribunal Against Royal College of Nursing Union Over Gender Beliefs

Tribunal Details and Union Representation

The legal proceedings took place in Dundee and centered on whether the Royal College of Nursing failed in its duty to provide adequate support and legal advice to Mrs. Peggie. The tribunal found that a union official handling the initial complaint did not recognize her gender critical views as anything more than a disagreement regarding changing facility usage.

Judge Sangster noted that the union representative did not understand Mrs. Peggie was requesting legal assistance but rather believed she was seeking standard workplace representation. This distinction was pivotal in the ruling, which concluded that the union had not discriminated against the nurse for holding specific beliefs about biological sex.

Advertisement

Badenoch Criticizes Political Opponents

Kemi Badenoch expressed disappointment with the ruling but maintained that it does not erase the significance of Mrs. Peggie's stance on women's rights. The Conservative leader argued that nurses should be permitted to perform their duties without being subjected to what she termed witch hunts for defending basic professional boundaries.

She explicitly stated that the next Conservative government would aim to halt such disputes, insisting that the National Health Service must properly support its staff. Furthermore, she called for regulators to prioritize professional standards and patient safety over what she characterized as fleeting social trends or fads.

Background of the Changing Room Dispute

The conflict originated in late 2023 when Dr. Beth Upton, a biological man identifying as female, began working in the emergency department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The situation escalated on Christmas Eve 2023 when Mrs. Peggie encountered Dr. Upton in the female changing room, leading to her suspension from work.

Mrs. Peggie subsequently sued both NHS Fife and Dr. Upton, alleging harassment and discrimination. While she achieved a partial victory in December regarding harassment claims against the health board, other allegations including those against Dr. Upton were dismissed. Dr. Upton is now practicing medicine in Australia.

Advertisement

Nurse Appeals Ruling and Questions Union Value

Sandie Peggie is currently appealing the latest decision, arguing that the judge applied incorrect legal analysis concerning the health board's authority to allow transgender doctors to use women's facilities. Her legal team contends that the responsibility for identifying the correct legal basis should rest with trained union officers rather than members.

A spokesman for the nurse highlighted serious concerns about the value of trade union membership under current interpretations. He asserted that members reporting workplace issues should not bear the burden of defining legal frameworks when experienced teams are available to assist.