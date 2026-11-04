Kemi Badenoch Launches Defence and History Critique on HMS Wellington

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch uses a historic warship rally to attack Labour's defence spending and history curriculum, highlighting party unity.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch delivered a forceful political address from the foredeck of HMS Wellington, a retired Grimsby class sloop moored on London's Embankment. The event served as a theatrical platform for her to criticize the Burnham government's approach to national security and historical education. She selected the 1934 vessel specifically because she viewed it as a symbol of an era when Britain prioritized serious defence capabilities.

Critique of Labour Defence Strategy

Badenoch directly challenged the current administration by labeling the Burnham government as complacent regarding military readiness. She contrasted this stance with the demands made by John Healey when he previously served as Defence Secretary. Holding up a copy of Healey's resignation letter, she highlighted his past insistence on specific defence spending levels that are now being debated under his role as Chancellor.

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The former Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge joined the rally to support these arguments. He praised the historical service of the HMS Wellington, noting its decommissioning approximately eighty years ago after defending convoys during the Battle of the Atlantic. Cartlidge emphasized the need for similar dedication in modern defence planning.

Arguments Over Historical Education

A significant portion of the speech addressed the teaching of history in schools. Badenoch argued that many educational institutions were promoting a narrative that Britain possessed a history of unique evil. She countered this view by stating that the country was actually one of the better historical actors and should take pride in its cultural inheritance.

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She specifically cited the Royal Navy's historic role in abolishing slavery as evidence of positive contributions. Badenoch acknowledged her own family's relatively recent arrival in Britain but insisted that citizens should not be ashamed of their national history. She framed this perspective as essential for maintaining a balanced understanding of the past.

Attacks on Political Opponents

The rally also featured sharp criticisms of various political figures and policies. Badenoch directed comments at Nigel Farage, suggesting his party should speak more clearly in support of Ukraine. She also targeted Angela Rayner, mocking remarks about emergency food supplies and gender-identity politics.

She described the Labour government as resembling a student union rather than a serious administrative body. Despite the windy conditions on the Thames, which required her to request water, she maintained high energy throughout the event. Activists present waved placards calling to cut welfare to fund defence instead.

Atmosphere and Political Context

The setting created a surreal atmosphere with supporters swaying on the moving deck of the historic ship. Some attendees wore period-appropriate attire, including trilby hats and covert coats, adding to the theatrical nature of the gathering. A Chinook helicopter flying overhead occasionally drowned out parts of the speech, while members of the public shouted from the Embankment below.

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This event occurred during a week when Badenoch would be denied Prime Minister's Questions due to the Prime Minister being abroad. She appeared to relish the attention and the opportunity to set the agenda. Her confident demeanor suggested a belief that the Conservative Party's fortunes were improving.