New Ipsos data shows Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives leading Nigel Farage's Reform party by 26 points. Explore the polling shift and political impact.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has extended her party's advantage over Reform UK in a new political climate, according to a fresh Ipsos poll released on Monday. The survey reveals that British voters favor a Conservative government led by Badenoch over a Reform government led by Nigel Farage by a margin of 26 percentage points. This significant gap highlights a growing divergence in public support between the two right-wing factions as the next general election approaches.

Polling Data Shows Conservative Lead

The Ipsos tracker indicates that 47 percent of Britons would prefer a government led by Mrs. Badenoch compared to just 21 percent who would choose Mr. Farage. This binary choice provides the Conservative party with a substantial 26 percentage point lead. The data suggests that while both parties operate on the right of the political spectrum, voters are making a clear distinction in their preference for leadership stability and brand perception.

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Conversely, the Reform party is facing a sharp decline in popularity. The poll shows that six in 10 British citizens hold an unfavorable view of Reform UK, marking a new low for the party. Furthermore, only one in five voters view Nigel Farage favorably, a figure that has dropped significantly alongside his party's standing in recent months.

Reform UK Faces Multiple Scandals

Reform UK's struggle to regain its footing is attributed to a series of damaging scandals involving its internal operations. The party is currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police for alleged breaches of foreign funding laws. Additionally, Nigel Farage is awaiting the results of a standards watchdog inquiry into whether he accepted an improper £5 million gift from crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne.

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These legal and ethical challenges have taken a toll on Mr. Farage's public image. At the Confederation of British Industries annual conference on Monday, the Reform leader acknowledged the difficult period his party has endured. He joked with attendees that he hoped they would not remind him about the negative events of the last six months, a comment that underscored the gravity of the situation.

Labour Leads Conservatives in General Election

Despite the Conservative resurgence relative to Reform UK, the Labour party remains the dominant force in the general election race. The Ipsos data shows that Labour leads the Conservatives by 12 percentage points when asked which party should form the next government. When comparing party leaders, Labour leader Andy Burnham holds a 27 percentage point advantage over Nigel Farage.

However, the gap between Labour and the Conservatives narrows when compared to Kemi Badenoch. The data suggests that voters find Mrs. Badenoch to be a more acceptable alternative to the status quo than Mr. Farage. Around one-third of voters indicated they would support the Conservatives at the next election, a rise of two percentage points since the previous month in the Ipsos tracker.

Expert Analysis on Voter Hesitancy

Keiran Pedley, the UK director of politics at Ipsos, provided context on these shifting dynamics. He noted that many Britons remain hesitant about the prospect of a government led by Nigel Farage. The data indicates that while Reform UK's rise is occurring, it is met with increasing resistance from a large segment of the public.

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Pedley emphasized that when forced to choose between competing government scenarios, the Conservatives remain more palatable to voters than Reform UK. The record levels of unfavourability towards both Reform UK and its leader suggest that the party's current trajectory is not translating into broad electoral appeal. As the Conservatives continue to climb, Reform UK faces the urgent task of addressing its internal crises to regain voter trust.