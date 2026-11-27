Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch introduces a mandatory covenant requiring candidates to support leaving the ECHR and scrapping Net Zero laws to stand in the next election.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a strict directive requiring all current and prospective Conservative MPs to oppose Net Zero legislation and withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights if they wish to remain candidates for the next general election. This announcement was made during a speech delivered in the Newark constituency, a seat currently held by Robert Jenrick, who recently defected from the Conservative Party to Reform UK.

Mandatory Covenant Unveiled in Newark

Badenoch used this platform to unveil a new party covenant that serves as a mandatory condition for standing as a Conservative candidate in the upcoming election. The document outlines the party's commitment to scrapping failing Net Zero laws, leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, implementing a smaller state, and reforming the benefits system. While the party leader expressed a desire to retain all 118 current Conservative MPs, she emphasized that signing the covenant is non-negotiable for anyone seeking the party ticket.

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The leader clarified that while some MPs might choose not to sign the agreement, they would consequently be barred from standing as Conservative candidates at the next poll. She stated that supporting the withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights and repealing Net Zero legislation are essential for building a stronger economy and a more robust country. Consequently, she deemed it entirely right to expect every potential Conservative candidate to formally support these specific policy positions before being selected.

Policy Shift and Symbolic Signing

This stance represents a significant departure from the party's previous position, as the Conservatives previously committed to hitting Net Zero by 2050 while in government. Badenoch reiterated her plan to repeal the Climate Change Act of 2008 and abandon the net zero target, asserting that the rule applies equally to shadow cabinet members, long-serving MPs, and first-time candidates. Sir Mark Spencer, the former chief whip and the party's candidate challenging Robert Jenrick, was the first individual to sign the covenant live on television, signaling the start of this internal realignment.

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Tory sources have confirmed that these new rules will apply to all candidates, including those who have already been selected for specific constituencies. The move is widely interpreted as a strategic purge of moderate voices within the party hierarchy who have historically opposed such radical shifts in environmental and human rights policy. By making the covenant a prerequisite, Badenoch aims to ensure ideological uniformity across the party's electoral slate.

Internal Criticism and External Pushback

Despite the leadership's firm stance, there has been notable internal criticism regarding the proposal to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights. Sir Roger Gale, the 83-year-old Member of Parliament for Herne Bay and Sandwich in Kent, previously warned in 2023 that leaving the convention could isolate Britain among pariah states like Russia and Belarus. He further argued that such a move would align the Conservative Party with appallingly populist political groups, such as the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Reform UK also criticized the initiative, with a spokesman accusing Kemi Badenoch of failing to commit to leaving the European Convention on Human Rights when she first ran for the party leadership. The spokesman noted that the new candidates supporting this covenant, including former MPs like Sir Mark Spencer, had previously defended the convention as sacrosanct during their time in parliament. The Reform spokesperson dismissed the covenant as a cheap stunt, asserting that voters would not forget the fourteen years the Conservatives held power and failed to enact such changes.

Implications for the Next Election

The introduction of this covenant marks a pivotal moment in the Conservative Party's transition under new leadership, prioritizing ideological conformity over broad electoral appeal. By binding candidates to specific stances on human rights and environmental policy, Badenoch is attempting to reset the party's identity following years of internal division. The mandatory nature of the agreement ensures that any MP unwilling to fully embrace the withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights and the rejection of Net Zero targets will be replaced.

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As the party moves forward, the focus will shift to how many current MPs choose to sign the document and whether this hardline approach resonates with the broader electorate. The signing of the covenant by Sir Mark Spencer in the contested Newark seat sets a precedent for other constituencies, where former MPs and new candidates must now align with the leadership's directive. The outcome of this internal realignment will likely define the Conservative Party's platform and strategy for the forthcoming general election.