Kemi Badenoch Offers Labour Leader Welfare Cuts to Boost Defence Spending

Kemi Badenoch has offered any Labour leader the votes of Conservative MPs to push through welfare cuts in order to boost defence spending. The Tory leader said she would work in the national interest with whoever is Labour PM to increase investment in the military. Mrs Badenoch added that the problem is not just the Labour leadership, it is Labour MPs. She said that changing leader won't solve the problem of those backbenchers. Mrs Badenoch also laid out three tests for the Defence Investment Plan to meet if the plan is to protect our national security. The first test is that Britain should raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030. The second test is readiness, and that spending cannot be backloaded into the next Parliament. The third test is capability, with Mrs Badenoch saying the plan must be transformative. Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, is said to be preparing an immediate bid to oust Sir Keir from Downing Street if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday.

Kemi Badenoch has offered any Labour leader the votes of Conservative MPs to push through welfare cuts in order to boost defence spending . The Tory leader said she would work in the national interest with whoever is Labour PM to increase investment in the military.

The Government last year attempted to restrict access to benefits by tightening welfare rules, but Sir Keir was forced to abandon the changes due to a huge Labour revolt. Speaking at a press conference in central London on Monday, Mrs Badenoch added that the problem is not just the Labour leadership, it is Labour MPs. Pat McFadden revealed that those Labour MPs are always asking for more taxes, so that they can hand out more benefits.

So, changing leader won't solve the problem of those backbenchers. That is why I am offering 115 Conservative votes in Parliament for welfare reforms, 116 if you count my name as well. But Mrs Badenoch insisted she would not support axing the triple lock on state pensions in order to hike defence spending. Every single time I'm asked this question, I say that the triple lock is not where the issue is.

Our welfare bill we have a welfare plan till 2031. We do not have a Defence Investment Plan for next year. If we get people off welfare and into work, it is a double whammy. We're not paying their benefits, and they are paying more tax and helping to grow the economy.

We came into 2010 with a lot of pensioner poverty. That is why the triple lock was put in place. Rather than moving money around and robbing Peter to pay Paul, what we need to do is get people into work and start funding our defence. Mrs Badenoch said the DIP needed to meet three tests if the plan is to protect our national security.

The first test Mrs Badenoch laid out was that Britain should raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030. But as a minimum, the funding must deliver the additional £28billion over four years that the Chief of Defence Staff has asked for. The Tory leader's second test was readiness, and that spending cannot be backloaded into the next Parliament. And capability was her third test, with Mrs Badenoch saying the plan must be transformative.

It must enable us to address the threats of the next war, not the last. The Defence Investment Plan should equip Britain with a more lethal and operationally effective armed forces with a mixture of traditional equipment and modern tech such as drones and counter drones.

She added that if the PM is unable to provide the leadership within his Cabinet to deliver a defence investment plan that meets these three tests, and he should resign now and make way for a leader who can. Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, is said to be preparing an immediate bid to oust Sir Keir from Downing Street if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday.

Polling has shown Mr Burnham is on course to win in Makerfield, which would see him return to the House of Commons and allow him to mount a leadership challenge. Mr Burnham's allies were previously thought to favour going long by waiting until later in the year - after Labour's conference in Liverpool in September - to launch a coup bid against Sir Keir.

But the PM's defence spending meltdown last week, which saw the resignation of Mr Healey as defence secretary and Al Carns as Armed Forces minister, is said to have shifted their thinking





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Kemi Badenoch Labour Leader Welfare Cuts Defence Spending Conservative Mps Sir Keir Andy Burnham Pat Mcfadden Triple Lock State Pensions Defence Investment Plan National Security Mr Burnham Makerfield By-Election Labour Conference Liverpool Coup Bid Armed Forces Minister Al Carns Defence Secretary John Healey

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