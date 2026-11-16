Kemi Badenoch Pledges To Cut School Screen Time With Conservative Education Reform

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch proposes ending excessive screen use in UK schools and redirecting £900 million to textbooks, citing health risks and AI reliance concerns.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has announced a comprehensive plan to drastically reduce digital device usage in British classrooms. The Conservative Party intends to repurpose millions in funding currently allocated to educational technology for the procurement of physical textbooks.

This policy shift aims to restore traditional learning tools like pens and paper to schools across the nation. The proposal comes in response to growing medical concerns regarding the developmental impact of excessive screen exposure on children.

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Core Details Of The Screen Reduction Strategy

The proposed regulations establish strict limits on device usage based on student age groups and educational stages. Early years education will see the complete removal of screens from the learning environment to protect young developing minds.

Primary schools will be permitted to use screens only when explicitly required by the national curriculum. Secondary school students will face a maximum daily limit of two hours of screen time during their educational activities.

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The party also plans to significantly reduce the volume of digital coursework and screen-based examinations. The goal is to minimize reliance on artificial intelligence and ensure students do not become overly dependent on automated tools for their academic work.

Stakeholder Positions And Medical Warnings

Badenoch will present these details alongside education spokesman Laura Trott at a press conference on Monday. Trott described the current situation as a scenario where nearly a million children spend almost every lesson on a screen.

More than 150 medical professionals have raised serious concerns about the impact of screens on children's health. Research published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology indicates that each additional daily hour of screen time increases the chances of developing myopia by 21 per cent.

Author Jonathan Haidt, known for campaigning against the negative impacts of technology on development, praised the initiative. He stated that the plan brings education back to first principles by restoring focus and intentionality to the use of screens.

Financial Impact And Funding Reallocation

The Conservatives have identified £900 million as the amount the Government spends on bringing screens into schools. The party intends to redirect this sum toward a new £250 million fund dedicated to purchasing new textbooks for educational institutions.

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This financial maneuver aims to offset the costs of removing existing technology and investing in physical learning materials. The party argues that the current spending on educational technology yields diminishing returns for student outcomes.

Nearly a million youngsters currently spend almost every lesson on electronic devices, with a further 2.6 million using screens daily. The proposed change seeks to address this widespread dependency by providing a clear, structured alternative.

Real-World Impact And Future Implementation

The plan includes new guidance for schools on the appropriate use of technology in educational settings. It also seeks to cut the requirement for children as young as four to carry out assessments on computer screens.

A Department for Education spokesman disputed the Conservative narrative regarding funding allocation. They stated it is wholly inaccurate to suggest the Government spends £900 million on EdTech that can be simply transferred for another use.

The government emphasized that it is up to individual schools to decide how they use their funding in the best interests of pupils. This disagreement highlights the ongoing political tension over the role of technology in public education.