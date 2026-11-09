Kemi Badenoch Proposes £36 Billion Welfare Reform Plan

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch unveils a comprehensive plan to cut £36 billion from the UK welfare bill, targeting sickness benefits, housing costs, and non-EU claimants in a move to reduce economic burden. This policy aims to reform the current system, which costs over £180 billion annually, by reintroducing caps and restricting eligibility for specific conditions.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is set to unveil a detailed 52-page report outlining plans to reduce the national benefits bill by £36 billion. In a landmark speech scheduled for Tuesday, the politician will argue that the current cost of the welfare system is 'crushing our economy' and driving the country deeper into debt. The proposal represents a significant shift in social policy, aiming to address what she describes as a fundamental unsustainability in how the state supports its citizens.

Badenoch will present official figures demonstrating that working-age welfare now costs the nation £180 billion per year. This sum equals approximately £500 million a day and exceeds the combined spending on defence, education, and the police. The financial impact on individual households is also substantial, with the average taxpayer contributing more than £4,000 annually to the welfare budget, a figure that surpasses the entire gross domestic product of Ukraine.

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Core Details of the Proposed Cuts and Reforms

The central mechanism of the new plan involves removing sickness and disability benefits for low-level mental health conditions and routine back pain. This specific measure is designed to take 2.5 million people out of the welfare system entirely, resulting in projected savings of £13.7 billion. Badenoch argues that such conditions do not warrant long-term dependency and that the current system risks creating a damaging culture where individuals are told their conditions define their future potential.

Further measures include barring foreign nationals from outside the European Union from claiming benefits in the UK, which is expected to save £9.5 billion annually. The plan also reinstates the two-child benefit cap, a policy previously scrapped by the Labour government, to generate £3.1 billion in savings for the taxpayer. Additionally, the report proposes cutting payments for child disability living allowance for those with mild mental health and behavioural disorders, saving an additional £2.8 billion.

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Housing Benefits and Family Support Changes

A significant portion of the proposed reforms targets the housing benefit bill, which is forecast to reach £42 billion by the end of the current parliamentary term. The plan aims to trim £4.5 billion from this category by pegging payments to rents in the cheapest 10 per cent of the market, rather than the current threshold of the cheapest 30 per cent. Social rents would also be capped for a period of five years to control rising costs.

The report also addresses the household benefit cap by requiring all adults in a family to work at least 16 hours a week to qualify for full support, a change expected to save £1 billion. Other financial adjustments include reforming Motability by ending the VAT exemption for lease payments. Shadow welfare secretary Helen Whately supported the direction of these reforms, stating that the welfare state designed after the war has grown beyond its original intent and now funds minor ailments like acne and tennis elbow.

Political Context and Economic Impact Analysis

Badenoch contrasts the Conservative approach with the current Labour government's handling of the issue, noting recent delays in Andy Burnham's promised 10-year plan for government reform. She asserts that 'it is too late to work out what you think once you're in government,' emphasizing the need for pre-election clarity on policy implementation. The Tory leader also highlights the introduction of a back-to-work programme, which includes lifting the cap on apprenticeships and halving employers' national insurance payments for workers under the age of 25.

While the government has acknowledged the need to rein in welfare spending, Chancellor John Healey has warned that significant cuts will not occur before the upcoming election. Previous attempts by the Labour administration to shave £5 billion from the bill were abandoned due to internal revolt. Reviews of youth unemployment and disability benefits are expected in the coming weeks, though ministers admit that Alan Milburn's plan to tackle youth unemployment is likely to involve substantial upfront costs rather than immediate savings. The Conservative party acknowledges that these reforms will be 'fiercely resisted' but maintains that the current trajectory is economically perilous and requires immediate structural intervention to ensure long-term fiscal stability.