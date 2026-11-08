Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives Open Eight-Point Poll Lead Over Reform UK

Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives lead Nigel Farage's Reform UK by eight points in a Lord Ashcroft poll, with Labour on 31 per cent and Reform on 18 per cent.

Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives have opened an eight-point lead over Nigel Farage's Reform UK in a new poll by Lord Ashcroft Polls, a result that Tory strategists are expected to welcome. The survey puts Labour on 31 per cent, the Conservatives on 26 per cent and Reform UK on 18 per cent.

The Tories' lead over Reform has jumped from three points to eight points in just a month. Lord Ashcroft, a former Conservative deputy chairman, surveyed a representative sample of 5,253 adults between October 29 and November 2.

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Why Kemi Badenoch's Poll Lead Is Growing

The Conservatives' rise is linked by the pollster to Kemi Badenoch's increasingly assured public performances, which voters appear to be noticing. Her critiques of Andy Burnham in the House of Commons and her exchanges with hecklers on the campaign trail have been widely circulated on social media.

Voters also mentioned approvingly the proposal to cut inheritance tax, which Mrs Badenoch announced at the October Tory party conference. Mr Farage's decline, meanwhile, has come as Reform UK faces increased political pressure and scrutiny over the cryptocurrency magnates who finance his party.

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Reform UK Disputes the Lord Ashcroft Poll Accuracy

Nigel Farage challenged the accuracy of the poll on Saturday, saying that Lord Ashcroft had put Reform at 21 the week before the May local elections, when the party received 28.

Mr Farage also argued that most polls underestimated Reform's share of the vote by 4 percentage points. A source close to Lord Ashcroft dismissed the May comparison as a red herring, noting that the pollster asks about general elections, not local ones.

Lord Ashcroft's method differs from most pollsters, because he asks how likely people think they are to vote for each party at the next election. Most pollsters instead ask which party people would pick in a hypothetical election tomorrow. A spokesman added that Mr Farage had not complained when Reform was nine points ahead.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Lord Ashcroft said Mrs Badenoch was seen by voters as strong, direct, principled and articulate, with more common sense and better energy than her recent predecessors. He said the alternatives were beginning to look less attractive to voters.

Tories Clash With Labour Over EU Reset Costs

Mrs Badenoch used Sunday to step up her attacks on Andy Burnham by claiming his EU reset will cost each working family £1,220. She said a leaked draft agreement that the Prime Minister is due to sign on November 20 shows Britain would have to help reduce economic and social disparities between regions of the EU at a cost of £23billion over ten years.

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Labour rejected the claim as made-up numbers from the Tories, whom it accused of leaving behind a threadbare Brexit deal. Labour argued that the deal weakened the UK's ability to control illegal immigration, slowed growth and left businesses tangled in red tape.

The draft accord also includes a youth mobility deal, which critics say will lead to under-30s from the EU flooding the job market. It also contains an agreement to sign up to Brussels food rules to reduce border checks. Michel Barnier, the EU's former Brexit negotiator, warned that the UK cannot cherry pick which elements of the single market it subscribes to.

Remembrance Sunday Row Over the Erasmus+ Scheme

The Conservatives accused Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy of hijacking Remembrance Sunday for anti-Brexit propaganda after she linked the Erasmus+ student programme to the commemorations. The UK has agreed to join Erasmus+ as part of the EU reset.

Ms Nandy said the scheme would give a new generation the chance to build connections across the continent. Her department likened this to the strong links with Europe that veterans' service helped to secure and endure after the Second World War.

Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake responded that Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to stand together in silence and honour those who gave everything for our country. He added that it is not a day for a Labour minister to make an EU membership pitch.