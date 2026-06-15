Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch's questions at Prime Minister's Questions last week surprised many as she used all six of her questions to challenge Sir Keir Starmer over the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan. However, less than 24 hours after PMQs, John Healey unexpectedly resigned as Defence Secretary, leading to speculation that Badenoch may have been tipped off about Healey's resignation.

Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch 's Questions Raise Eyebrows as Defence Secretary Resigns Unexpectedly. Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch 's questions at Prime Minister's Questions last week surprised many as she used all six of her questions to challenge Sir Keir Starmer over the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan .

However, less than 24 hours after PMQs, John Healey unexpectedly resigned as Defence Secretary. This has led to speculation that Badenoch may have been tipped off about Healey's resignation. If so, it would fit a pattern of Badenoch seeming to have inside information. Last September, under pressure from Badenoch at PMQs, Starmer said he had 'full confidence' in Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

However, the disgraced peer was sacked the next day. Then in February, Badenoch focused on Mandelson for all six questions at PMQs for two weeks running. Four days after the second PMQs, Morgan McSweeney, who had supported the appointment, quit as No 10 chief of staff. The next day Keir's communications chief Tim Allan quit over the same controversy.

It seems that Badenoch's questions are often followed by significant changes in the government. Tory MPs are now questioning whether Badenoch has a spy in the No 10 bunker. The new Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, is a former soldier who fought in the Afghanistan war in 2007. He is confident that he can handle the challenges of his new role, despite the Cabinet warfare that is likely to ensue.

In other news, the royal coffers will be boosted by Eric Clapton and Janet Jackson concerts at the Sandringham estate in August. VIP tickets for the concerts will set you back £670, including a guided tour of Sandringham House and a picnic hamper packed with local produce. The reshuffle triggered by John Healey's resignation saw Dame Angela Eagle return to the Home Office as security minister in charge of MI5.

Meanwhile, Calvin Bailey, a former RAF officer, is now a defence minister after spending two years sucking up to officials. The new Green MP, Hannah Spencer, was spotted in the Commons wearing an £1,800 Gucci blouse, which she claimed was a charity shop find.

However, she was quick to correct herself online, perhaps to avoid being tarred with the same brush as Starmer, who was shamed for accepting £32,000 of designer clothes and glasses from Labour donor Lord Alli. Another own goal for the PM, as he encouraged people to go out and watch the football, saying that a pavement pint in the sunshine discussing the agony of penalties and soaking up the atmosphere is what pubs are all about.

However, it seems he hasn't done his homework, as there will be no sunshine when England play their first matches across the Atlantic, kicking off at 9pm or 10pm. The PM's comments have been met with criticism, with many questioning whether he has done his homework on the World Cup





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