Kemi Badenoch Unveils Conservative Welfare Reform Plan to Cut £36 Billion

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch announces sweeping welfare reforms targeting £36 billion in cuts, including ending benefits for minor conditions and reinstating the two-child cap.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, has launched a comprehensive proposal to overhaul the UK welfare system with the aim of reducing annual spending by £36 billion. The announcement marks a significant shift in the party's platform, focusing on what she describes as a transition from dependency to economic participation for millions of citizens. Badenoch argued that the current system is unsustainable and is placing an unsustainable burden on the national economy.

Targeting Minor Conditions And Back Pain

The core mechanism of the proposed reforms involves removing sickness and disability benefits for low-level mental health conditions and routine back pain. This specific policy change is designed to remove approximately 2.5 million people from the welfare system who are currently claiming support for these ailments. The Conservative leader stated that individuals suffering from these conditions should be encouraged to seek employment rather than being left in a cycle of financial reliance.

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Badenoch acknowledged that a robust safety net must remain for those who genuinely cannot work due to severe disabilities. However, she emphasized that millions of individuals with manageable conditions are capable of contributing to the economy, their families, and their local communities. The strategy relies on the belief that the current labeling of such conditions as permanent disabilities is more destructive to long-term prospects than the medical conditions themselves.

Financial Burden And Economic Impact

The Tory leader cited official figures indicating that working-age welfare now costs the country £180 billion per year. This daily expenditure amounts to roughly £500 million, a sum that exceeds the combined government spending on defense, education, and police services. The average taxpayer bears a cost of more than £4,000 annually to fund this system, which Badenoch noted is greater than the entire gross domestic product of Ukraine.

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The party warns that this massive financial weight is crushing the economy and driving the nation deeper into debt. The proposed Welfare that Works report, spanning 52 pages, argues that the current approach is fundamentally different from the Labour party's stance, which the Tories claim views welfare cuts as cruel. The document suggests that without immediate and drastic reform, the system will remain fiscally unviable.

Reinstating Caps And Foreign National Bans

Another major component of the £36 billion savings involves the reinstatement of the two-child benefit cap, a policy previously scrapped by the Labour government. This measure is projected to save the taxpayer £3.1 billion every year. Additionally, the plan introduces a strict ban preventing foreign nationals from outside the European Union from claiming benefits in the United Kingdom.

The proposals also include significant reductions in the housing benefit bill, which is forecast to reach £42 billion by the end of the current parliament. The plan aims to trim £4.5 billion from this bill by pegging future payments to rents in the cheapest 10 percent of the market, rather than the cheapest 30 percent. This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to curb the runaway growth of the welfare budget.

Back To Work Programs And Political Response

To support the transition into employment, the Conservative plan includes a back-to-work initiative. This involves lifting the cap on apprenticeships and halving employers' National Insurance payments for workers under the age of 25. Shadow welfare secretary Helen Whately supported the direction, stating that the welfare state has grown far beyond its original post-war intentions and now funds minor ailments like acne and tennis elbow.

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The party acknowledges that these reforms will face fierce resistance, describing the process as difficult but necessary. This contrasts with the current government's approach, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to rein in spending in a Labour way, avoiding crude cuts. Chancellor John Healey has warned that welfare bills will not be reduced before the next election, highlighting the political divide on this critical economic issue.