Kemi Badenoch Warns of 'Epidemic of Violence' Against Jewish Community After Golders Green Stabbing

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch calls for urgent action to combat anti-Semitic violence following a terror attack in Golders Green, where two Jewish men were stabbed. She warns of a 'national emergency' and demands stronger measures to protect Jewish communities amid a wave of recent attacks.

Kemi Badenoch , the Tory leader, has issued a stark warning about an 'epidemic of violence' targeting Jewish communities in the UK, calling for urgent action to address the growing threat.

Her comments came during a visit to Golders Green, north London, where two Jewish men were stabbed in what authorities have classified as a terror attack. The incident, which occurred at around 11:15 AM on Wednesday, left a 76-year-old and a 34-year-old in stable condition in hospital. A 45-year-old suspect, described as having a history of serious violence and mental health issues, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Badenoch emphasized the need for decisive government action, stating that perpetrators must face the full force of the law. She also highlighted the role of Islamic extremism in fueling anti-Semitic violence, though she acknowledged it was not the sole factor. She stressed the importance of combating misinformation, particularly attacks on Jewish businesses, and called for a more proactive approach to root out hatred.

'We've spent a lot of time being tolerant and hoping it would go away, but we need more action now, not just words,' she said. Badenoch's visit followed a social media post where she described the situation as a 'national emergency,' urging the government and public authorities to treat the issue with the urgency it demands.

Disturbing footage from the scene shows a man at a bus stop being attacked after putting on a kippah, while another clip depicts police officers using a Taser and physically subduing the suspect. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley revealed that officers initially believed the suspect had a bomb, underscoring the severity of the threat. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with Jewish leaders demanding stronger measures to protect their communities.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood vowed that the government would 'strain every sinew' to ensure the safety of Jewish people, and a Cobra meeting was convened to address the crisis. The King, currently in the US, has been briefed on the situation and expressed deep concern for the Jewish community. The attack in Golders Green is part of a troubling pattern of violence against Jewish sites in London.

In recent weeks, there have been several alleged arson attacks, including an attempted fire at a memorial wall and the destruction of four Jewish community ambulances. A group claiming ties to Iran, Hayi (Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia), has taken responsibility for some of these incidents, though its involvement in the stabbing remains unverified. The group has also been linked to a drone incident near the Israeli embassy.

Badenoch's call to 'drain the swamp' reflects a growing frustration with the inadequacy of current measures to combat anti-Semitism. She argued that tolerance alone is insufficient and that concrete actions are needed to address the root causes of violence. The incident has further heightened tensions in the community, with local MP Sarah Sackman and Sir Mark Rowley facing protests during their visit to the scene.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on preventing further attacks and ensuring the safety of Jewish people across the UK





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