Tory leader Kemi Badenoch warns of French-style riots in the UK, urging economic reform and criticizing Prime Minister Andy Burnham for reopening the Brexit debate.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch issued a stark warning that Britain risks facing civil unrest similar to the recent French riots if the government fails to prioritize rapid economic growth. Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry conference, she argued that widespread social instability is a direct consequence of economic stagnation and a lack of ambitious reform.

Badenoch Warns of Civil Unrest

Badenoch cautioned that the nation is sliding toward a scenario where citizens feel powerless and increasingly impoverished, drawing a direct parallel to the disturbances seen in Paris. She asserted that without urgent intervention to boost living standards and economic vitality, the UK could experience similar outbreaks of disorder on its own streets.

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Criticism of Prime Minister Burnham

The Tory leader directed sharp criticism at Prime Minister Andy Burnham for reopening the debate on UK membership in the European Union. She claimed that his decision to discuss new long-term relationships with Brussels was opening a Pandora's box that would restart divisive political arguments and freeze investment across the country.

The Economic Revolution Proposal

Instead of focusing on revisiting Brexit, Badenoch called for an economic revolution designed to dismantle high energy costs, excessive taxes, and bureaucratic red tape. She argued that Britain must forge a new path to address real economic problems rather than relying on simplistic solutions involving EU membership or withdrawal.

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Political Opposition to Rejoining EU

Badenoch emphasized that several former prime ministers, including Tony Blair, have advised Burnham against reopening the Brexit conversation. She stated that the prime minister is ignoring these warnings and is currently approaching the issue with a blank sheet of paper, despite the historical damage caused by five years of political standstill.

Risks of Stagnation and Decline

The Tory leader warned that Britain risks being left behind by competitors like the US and China if it accepts a trajectory of declining living standards. She concluded that both rejoining and staying outside the EU are incorrect solutions, urging the government to focus instead on ambitious economic reform and urgent priorities beyond the EU relationship.