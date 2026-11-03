Ken Paxton Campaign Downgrades Alamo Finale to Texas Restaurant Amid Neck-and-Neck Race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton moves his final Senate campaign speech to a Dallas-area restaurant after Alamo plans fall through, highlighting campaign struggles against James Talarico.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has abruptly scaled back his final campaign appearance for the U.S. Senate, shifting his closing argument from the historic Alamo to a modest Tex-Mex restaurant in Allen. This logistical downgrade marks a significant humiliation for the Republican candidate, capping a campaign that has been plagued by missteps and a visible lack of voter enthusiasm. Paxton will now address only a few dozen attendees at Matt's Rancho Martinez, located in the Dallas suburb of his home county, instead of delivering his message at the iconic shrine to Texas liberty.

Final Rally Move Downgrades to Allen Restaurant

Ken Paxton will deliver his last pitch to voters at Matt's Rancho Martinez, a family-owned establishment that bills itself as Tex-Mex Heaven. The venue features colorful papel picado hanging from the ceiling and rows of wicker chairs set up before a small stage. This modest setting contrasts sharply with the grand finale the campaign had initially promised. The Alamo event, which was supposed to serve as the pièce de résistance of the tour, has been cancelled following permission issues. The change underscores the chaotic nature of the Republican effort to hold the Senate seat in Texas.

Also read Paxton Scraps Alamo Stop As Texas Senate Race Tightens

Alamo Event Cancelled Due to Permit Confusion

The cancellation of the Alamo speech resulted from a lack of confirmation regarding permits. A campaign insider told the Daily Mail that an overeager staffer fetishized the idea of finishing at the Alamo without securing proper authorization. The Alamo Trust confirmed they never had plans to host the event. This administrative failure reflects broader concerns about the campaign management. The insider described the team as Washington D.C. outsiders struggling to piece together a strategy for a scandal-prone politician. Paxton himself has been criticized for lacking excitement and campaign skills.

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Campaign Scandals and Staffing Issues

Ken Paxton has faced severe personal and professional setbacks that have damaged his standing. Leaked recordings revealed him criticizing President Donald Trump and complaining about Washington D.C. interference. He also admitted to cheating on his wife with Christian influencer Tracy Duhon. His wife filed for divorce on Biblical grounds, and Paxton subsequently moved into a two-million-dollar mansion. He took luxury trips to Iceland and London with his mistress over the summer instead of campaigning. These actions have left many staff members without personal loyalty, working primarily for the paycheck. Meanwhile, his opponent, James Talarico, has assembled a team of young, trusted aides from his state legislative days.

Polling Shows Democrat Leading Texas Race

A November poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College indicates that James Talarico holds a significant advantage. Talarico leads with fifty percent support compared to Paxton's forty-three percent. A loss would mean Republicans surrender the Senate seat for the first time in forty years. Paxton had previously been impeached by Texas lawmakers in two thousand twenty-three over bribery allegations but was acquitted. A separate felony securities fraud case was dropped in two thousand twenty-four under a deal requiring community service. The Republican candidate continues to deny any wrongdoing in these matters.