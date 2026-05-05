Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Shine at Met Gala Afterparty Amid Gala Controversy

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dazzled at a Met Gala afterparty, showcasing new looks after the event itself was plagued by criticism over its opening performance and guest list. The Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, faced backlash for what many deemed a 'tacky' and 'cheap' atmosphere.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber continued the celebrations following the Met Gala , attending a star-studded after party in New York City on Monday night. Jenner, who initially graced the red carpet in a GapStudio gown, opted for a striking transformation, changing into a satin dress featuring a daring corset top with the now-trending 'fake nipple' detail.

The dress flowed into a form-fitting satin skirt, completing the glamorous look. Bieber, having earlier worn a Grecian-inspired Yves Saint Laurent gown, chose a playful white mini dress for the after party. The pair were among numerous celebrities who extended the Met Gala festivities, with Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter also spotted heading to a party at Zero Bond.

Perry traded her unconventional Met Gala ensemble, complete with a mask, for a dusky pink mini dress adorned with a furry trim. Carpenter, meanwhile, layered a dramatic Pucci-esque coat over her sequinned mini dress. The annual Met Gala, hosted by Anna Wintour, faced considerable criticism this year, beginning with the announcement of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos as lead sponsors and honorary chairs.

Sanchez officially opened the event, positioned alongside Wintour and co-chair Nicole Kidman as the blue carpet was unveiled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, the opening performance sparked immediate backlash. Guests were met with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' performed by actor and singer Joshua Henry and a twelve-person choir.

While Sanchez appeared to enjoy the performance, many attendees and social media users expressed their dismay, comparing it unfavorably to entertainment typically found on a cruise ship. Comments flooded social media platforms, with users labeling the performance as 'tacky,' 'cheap,' and a sign of declining standards for the prestigious event. The sentiment was further fueled by perceptions of a less-than-stellar guest list and underwhelming outfits.

The controversy surrounding the Met Gala extended beyond the opening performance, with many attendees and online observers deeming this year’s event the 'worst' ever. Criticism focused on the perceived lack of sophistication and the departure from the Gala’s traditionally high-fashion aesthetic. The choice of sponsors, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez, also drew scrutiny, with some suggesting the event had become overly commercialized.

Social media was rife with complaints about the 'cheap' outfits worn by some guests and the overall 'tacky' atmosphere. The event was sarcastically dubbed the 'Amazon Prime Gala' by some users, highlighting the perceived influence of the sponsors. The negative feedback suggests a significant disconnect between the expectations for the Met Gala and the reality of this year’s execution, raising questions about the future direction of the event and Anna Wintour’s continued influence.

The event, costing upwards of $75,000 per ticket, failed to deliver the expected level of glamour and exclusivity, leaving many disappointed and questioning its relevance in the current fashion landscape. The overall consensus pointed towards a significant decline in the event’s prestige and a need for substantial changes to restore its former glory





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Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber Met Gala Afterparty Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos Fashion Celebrity Anna Wintour

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