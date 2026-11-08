Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Attend Paranormal Activity Broadway Show

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed a date night at the August Wilson Theater in New York City, watching Paranormal Activity on Saturday evening.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spent a Saturday evening in New York City attending a performance of Paranormal Activity on Broadway. The model, who is 31 years old, and the actor from Wuthering Heights, who is 29 years old, were observed enjoying a date night at the August Wilson Theater. This venue is widely recognized as hosting some of the city's most terrifying theatrical experiences for local audiences and tourists alike.

Date Night Details at August Wilson Theater

Jenner and Elordi were captured having an intimate conversation during the intermission of the horror-themed stage production. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the Australian actor leaning in closely to speak with the runway star. Jenner was seen reacting with amusement, saying 'aww' and giggling as the pair shared a cozy moment away from the main action of the play.

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At one point during the event, Jenner flashed a bright smile at Elordi. The couple coordinated their attire for the occasion, with both individuals wearing all-black ensembles. Jenner matched Elordi's color scheme perfectly, creating a unified look as they navigated the theater's lobby between scenes.

Paranormal Activity Play Plot and Cast

The Paranormal Activity play is inspired by the hit horror film franchise that has captivated audiences for years. The stage adaptation, written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, centers on a young couple who relocate from Chicago to London seeking a fresh start in their lives.

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Despite their hopes for a new beginning, the protagonists find themselves terrorized by a supernatural entity within their new home. The production stars Cher Alvarez in the role of Lou and Travis A Knight as James. This storyline transforms the cinematic horror elements into a live theatrical experience for patrons at the August Wilson Theater.

Recent Travels and Fashion Week Appearances

This Broadway outing follows a busy period for the couple, who were recently seen attending Jenner's Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont. Prior to that event, Jenner and Elordi enjoyed a romantic trip across Europe during September, which included a significant stop in Paris. During their time in Paris, the pair looked affectionate while holding hands as they moved through the City of Light. Jenner appeared poised in a textured slate-gray minidress that highlighted her long legs. Elordi supported Jenner after she walked in the L'Oréal show earlier that day as part of Paris Fashion Week events.

Just a day before the Paris appearance, Elordi had accompanied Jenner to another night out while she participated in Milan Fashion Week events in Italy. This occurred just prior to the Bottega Veneta show, where Elordi was spotted supporting his girlfriend again. The two had not been publicly seen together since August 27 before these recent European outings.

Relationship Timeline and Dating History

Jenner and Elordi went public with their romantic relationship in April of this year. Their status became confirmed when they were spotted kissing at a Coachella afterparty hosted by Jenner's longtime friend, Justin Bieber. Since then, the couple has been seen getting closer while traveling to Hawaii and Japan together.

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During their trip to Japan, Jenner and Elordi gained viral attention on TikTok after being seen holding hands while exploring Tokyo. In August, Jenner supported Elordi in London at the premiere of his latest film, which is an adaptation of The Dog Stars. The Ridley Scott-directed post-apocalyptic thriller was released to underwhelming critical reviews and poor box office performance.

Despite the film's reception, Elordi signaled that his relationship with Jenner was serious when they dined at the Italian hotspot Cipriani in London. He invited his father to join them for the meal. Reports indicated that Elordi booked the $80,000-a-night penthouse suite at London hotel Claridge's for the couple during this period of courtship.

Elordi's previous dating history includes relationships with Olivia Jade, daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin, who was involved in the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. He has also dated Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and his Kissing Booth costar, Joey King.

Jenner's dating history is equally extensive. She was linked to Bad Bunny between 2023 and 2024. Previously, she was romantically linked to several NBA players, including Blake Griffin, Devin Booker, and Ben Simmons, marking a significant shift in her public relationships in recent years.