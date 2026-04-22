Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Confirmed: Dating for Over Two Months, Kylie Jenner Played Matchmaker

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi are officially an item, with sources revealing they've been dating for over two months. Kylie Jenner is credited with playing a key role in bringing the couple together, hoping to orchestrate double dates with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The burgeoning romance between supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi is confirmed to be more than just a Coachella moment. Initial reports surfaced after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss during Justin Bieber's after-party at the music festival, but sources now reveal their connection stretches back over two months.

According to a Daily Mail source, the couple has been quietly dating since early February, benefiting from their shared time in Los Angeles to nurture a growing bond. The relationship wasn't a spontaneous development; it appears to have been subtly orchestrated by Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who saw potential in the pairing.

Kylie's involvement stemmed from her interactions with Jacob during awards season, where he was nominated for his role in 'Frankenstein' and Timothée Chalamet, Kylie’s boyfriend, was nominated for ‘Marty Supreme’. An insider divulged that Kylie actively encouraged Kendall to pursue a relationship with Elordi, believing he would be a good match. She reportedly urged Kendall to 'get on it' and date him, even envisioning future double dates with Chalamet.

While Kendall and Jacob had been friends for years, she initially hesitated about transitioning their relationship beyond the friend zone. However, Kylie, described as the 'alpha sister' with a dominant personality, pushed for a romantic connection, motivated by the prospect of coordinated outings with her own partner. Early stages of their courtship unfolded at Kendall's Beverly Hills home, a frequent hub for social gatherings, allowing the quartet – Kendall, Jacob, Kylie, and Timothée – to become closer.

It was within this relaxed environment that Kendall discovered a genuine chemistry with Jacob, realizing their connection extended beyond friendship. The pair’s history extends beyond recent months. They were first publicly seen together in Paris in February 2022, alongside Dominic Fike and Luka Sabbat. Both attended the Bottega Veneta spring/summer fashion show in Milan in September 2024, though they weren't seated together.

More recently, they were observed at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, further fueling speculation about their relationship. A significant element connecting Kendall and Jacob is their shared friendship with Timothée Chalamet, Kylie’s boyfriend. Kendall and Chalamet also share a close bond, having been seen engaged in intimate conversations at the 2025 and 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar parties.

Prior to his connection with Kendall, Jacob Elordi had a long-term on-again, off-again relationship with influencer Olivia Jade, which ultimately concluded last year. He has also been linked to Kaia Gerber and Joey King. Kendall Jenner, known for her high-profile dating history, has previously been romantically involved with Bad Bunny and basketball stars Devin Booker and Ben Simmons. Representatives for both Jenner and Elordi have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded.

The unfolding romance is a testament to the power of sisterly matchmaking and the potential for long-term connections to blossom from established friendships





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Dating Romance Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet Coachella

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Abel set to run Indy 500 with Abel MotorsportsAbel becomes the 32nd official entrant for the 110th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

Read more »

This £14 PDRN Face Mists Boosts Your Glow On-The-GoKendall Jenner swears by Anua's PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist, and it seems the rest of TikTok does, too. Here's why.

Read more »

Emmerdale fans 'worry' over Jacob's move against Dr ToddJacob Sugden finally stood up to Dr Todd, but viewers are worried it will backfire

Read more »

Superdrug Slashes Price on Kylie Jenner's Cosmic Intense FragranceSuperdrug is offering a 20 percent discount on Kylie Jenner's popular Cosmic Intense perfume, a scent praised for its creamy vanilla profile and long-lasting quality.

Read more »

Emmerdale spoilers confirm Jacob and Sarah's baby's name and it's nod to legendEmmerdale spoilers for next week confirm Jacob and Sarah Sugden bring their baby back to the village and they've named the newborn after a late soap icon

Read more »

Emmerdale's Jacob fights back and takes Dr Todd down a pegFresh Emmerdale spoilers as the ITV soap confirms the long-awaited moment Jacob holds Doctor Todd to account, with an unexpected outcome.

Read more »