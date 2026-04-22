Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Confirmed: Dating for Over Two Months with Kylie Jenner's Help

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi are officially dating, with sources revealing their relationship began over two months ago. Kylie Jenner reportedly played matchmaker, encouraging her sister to pursue a romance with Elordi. The couple was first spotted kissing at Coachella, but their connection extends back to February.

The burgeoning romance between supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi is confirmed to be more than just a Coachella moment. Initial reports surfaced after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss during Justin Bieber's after-party at the music festival, but sources now reveal their connection extends back over two months.

According to a Daily Mail source, Jenner and Elordi have been quietly dating since early February, benefiting from their shared time in Los Angeles to nurture a growing bond. The relationship wasn't entirely spontaneous; it appears a little matchmaking from Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, played a significant role in bringing them together.

Kylie, it's said, took a liking to Elordi during awards season, when he was nominated for his role in 'Frankenstein' and Timothée Chalamet, Kylie’s boyfriend, was nominated for ‘Marty Supreme’. Recognizing a potential compatibility, Kylie actively encouraged Kendall to pursue a romantic connection with the actor, reportedly urging her to 'get on it' and date him.

The source indicates that Kendall and Jacob had a pre-existing friendship spanning several years, but she was initially hesitant to transition it into something more. Kylie, described as the 'alpha sister' with strong 'dominant Leo energy', took the lead in pushing for a romance, even envisioning potential double dates with Chalamet.

Early stages of their connection unfolded at Kendall’s Beverly Hills home, a frequent hub for social gatherings, where the quartet of Kendall, Jacob, Kylie, and Timothée began to spend time together. It was within this relaxed environment that Kendall discovered a genuine chemistry with Elordi, solidifying their connection.

The insider revealed that 'Kenny's house is where all the parties happen, a lot of action there, so the four of them got close there,' and that 'Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob... there was chemistry.

' Their history includes several public appearances, though not always overtly romantic. They were first seen together in Paris in February 2022, alongside Dominic Fike and Luka Sabbat. Later, both attended the Bottega Veneta spring/summer fashion show in Milan in September 2024, though they weren't seated together. More recently, they were observed at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, and reports from Deuxmoi last week detailed their affectionate display at the Coachella after-party.

The connection is further strengthened by Elordi’s friendship with Chalamet, adding another layer to the dynamic within the group. Prior to this relationship, Elordi had been linked to influencer Olivia Jade, with a relationship marked by on-again, off-again periods before a final split last year. He also previously dated Kaia Gerber and Joey King. Jenner, known for her high-profile relationships, has dated Bad Bunny and basketball stars Devin Booker and Ben Simmons.

Representatives for both Jenner and Elordi have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded. The unfolding romance suggests a potentially significant pairing within the celebrity landscape, fueled by mutual attraction, sisterly intervention, and a shared social circle





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