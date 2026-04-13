Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spark Romance Rumors After Coachella Sighting

Speculation arises as Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly seen together at Coachella, sparking romance rumors. The pair, known for their high-profile relationships, were allegedly caught "making out" at Justin Bieber's after-party. This event adds to a history of shared appearances, including fashion shows and award ceremonies, fueling further intrigue. Both Jenner and Elordi have complex pasts and present relationships.

Speculation is swirling around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi after reports emerged of the pair allegedly engaging in public displays of affection at Coachella this past weekend. Deuxmoi, a popular celebrity gossip platform, has been buzzing with claims that the supermodel and the actor were seen intimately involved during Justin Bieber's post-show party, following his headline performance on Saturday night. According to multiple sources cited by Deuxmoi, the duo were observed enjoying each other's company, engaging in kissing, and displaying affectionate behavior. This alleged encounter has ignited considerable interest, particularly given the high-profile dating history of both Jenner and Elordi. The potential pairing has already become a subject of intense discussion among fans and within the entertainment industry, prompting further investigation into the nature of their relationship. The report suggests a deeper connection than previously known, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

This alleged Coachella encounter is not the first instance of Jenner and Elordi being seen together. In fact, their paths have crossed on multiple occasions over the past few years. Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Elordi may have appeared in one of Jenner's Instagram photos from her Coachella 818 party. The pair were first seen together back in late February 2022 in Paris, where they were spotted hanging out with Dominic Fike and Luka Sabbat. They were also both in attendance at the Bottega Veneta spring/summer fashion show in September 2024, although they did not appear to be seated together. Further fueling the rumors, they were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, where they were seen engaging in a private conversation. The frequency of these encounters, coupled with the alleged recent behavior at Coachella, has further amplified the speculation regarding the nature of their relationship. Moreover, Elordi is known to be friends with Timothée Chalamet, who is the boyfriend of Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner, adding another layer of connection between the two. They were even seen together at prominent events, like the 2026 Golden Globes, 2026 Actor Awards and at the Oscars 2026. This connection could potentially facilitate further interactions between the model and actor, increasing the likelihood of future public sightings and further fueling gossip.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding the potential relationship, both Jenner and Elordi have previous high-profile romantic connections. Jenner has been linked to numerous celebrities, including Bad Bunny and several professional basketball players, while Elordi has been associated with influencer Olivia Jade since 2021. Their relationship status has been marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations. Jenner's recent public interactions also hint at a complicated relationship past. In February, she engaged in a flirty Instagram exchange with her ex, Devin Booker, causing considerable buzz. Jenner's retort to Booker's teasing comment referencing her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon added fuel to the fire. The history of both Jenner and Elordi, coupled with the recurring public sightings, gives rise to further speculation about the nature of their connection. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for both Jenner and Elordi for comment, but as of the current time, no comments have been made by either party. With the recent sightings, it seems possible that there could be more to the story than is currently known, and it is likely that fans and the media will continue to closely follow any developments in this potential relationship.





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