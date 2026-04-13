Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spark Romance Rumors After Coachella Encounter

Reports suggest Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen getting intimate at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party, sparking dating rumors. With past shared appearances and high-profile dating histories, fans are speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Speculation is swirling around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi after reports emerged of the pair allegedly sharing a kiss at Coachella this past weekend. The buzz began when sources shared details with Deuxmoi, claiming the model and the actor were seen getting intimate at Justin Bieber's after-party following his headline performance on Saturday night. This has sparked widespread interest given the high-profile dating history of both individuals and their established presence in the public eye. The reports suggest a developing connection between the two, which has prompted fans and media outlets alike to delve into their past interactions and assess the potential implications of this rumored encounter. The nature of their relationship has been a topic of much discussion with many questioning whether this is a new romance or something that has been building up over time.

Further fueling the speculation, fans have pointed out that Elordi was potentially visible in one of Jenner's Instagram posts related to her Coachella 818 party. This discovery, along with shared appearances at events like the Bottega Veneta spring/summer fashion show in September 2024 and the Vanity Fair Oscar party, suggests that the two may have a history that predates the Coachella reports. Their interactions at the Vanity Fair Oscar party were captured in photographs and they were observed engaging in an intimate conversation with no other people nearby. These past interactions are now being viewed with fresh eyes as the public tries to understand the true nature of their relationship. Additionally, it has been noted that Elordi shares a connection with Jenner's sister, Kylie Jenner, through his friendship with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. They were both seen together at the 2026 Golden Globes, 2026 Actor Awards and at the Oscars 2026. This connection could suggest that the two are either already more than just friends or that there may be a growing bond between them. Their relationship may be a continuation of already established friendships, or perhaps a new venture that the public is now starting to understand.

Both Jenner and Elordi have had relationships with other high-profile individuals in the past, adding to the intrigue surrounding their reported encounter. Jenner has been linked to numerous celebrities, including Bad Bunny and several professional basketball players, while Elordi has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with influencer Olivia Jade since 2021. The Daily Mail contacted representatives of Jenner and Elordi for comment, but no official statements have been released. In the meanwhile, it is known that Elordi has recently been linked to Olivia Jade and other sources claim that Elordi was completely focused on his career and not looking for a serious relationship. However, in January 2026 they once again sparked reunion rumors when they were seen leaving a hotel in New York together. Jenner rekindled speculation about her love life when she engaged in an Instagram exchange with ex Devin Booker. As the public watches and waits, one can only be left to ponder if the rumored kiss at Coachella is just the start of something new for Jenner and Elordi





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Coachella Dating Rumors Celebrity Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob unable to escape in Emmerdale as Dr Todd's bullying campaign worsensDoctor Todd's campaign against Jacob Gallagher continues in Emmerdale soon, as the soap highlights the impact of workplace bullying.

Read more »

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Bring Opposite Sister Style To Coachella 2026What Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner wear to Coachella has certainly evolved over the years – this time, the Jenners found themselves in very different festival fashions.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner's Chic Coachella Outfit Is So Easy To RecreateKendall Jenner just declared it a normcore spring in her easiest and most affordable outfit yet. Shop her exact look on Grazia.

Read more »

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Spark Romance Rumors at CoachellaSpeculation arises as Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are reportedly seen together intimately at Coachella, potentially hinting at a new A-list romance. With a history of friendship and previous relationships, the encounter has sparked interest and discussion.

Read more »

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Spark Romance Rumors at Coachella After-PartySpeculation arises about a possible romance between actor Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner after they were reportedly seen together intimately at Coachella. Eyewitness accounts suggest they were close at Justin Bieber's after-party. Both have had public dating histories. Sources say they were seen 'making out and all over each other.'

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spark Romance Rumors After Coachella SightingSpeculation arises as Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly seen together at Coachella, sparking romance rumors. The pair, known for their high-profile relationships, were allegedly caught "making out" at Justin Bieber's after-party. This event adds to a history of shared appearances, including fashion shows and award ceremonies, fueling further intrigue. Both Jenner and Elordi have complex pasts and present relationships.

Read more »