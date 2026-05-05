Kendall Jenner Dazzles in GapStudio Gown at 2026 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a revealing ivory gown by Zac Posen for GapStudio, while the event itself was shadowed by controversy surrounding its sponsors, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Kendall Jenner captivated attendees at the 2026 Met Gala with a stunning ivory gown that expertly blended elegance and daring design. The dress, a creation of Zac Posen for GapStudio, featured a draped silhouette and a bodice intentionally designed to subtly reveal the model’s form.

The 30-year-old Jenner, standing at 5ft 11in, showcased her figure in the body-hugging ensemble, which included asymmetric straps – one gracefully falling off her shoulder to expose a nude-toned, molded bra. The gown’s design emphasized her small waist before cascading into a flowing train that trailed behind her as she moved. Her accessory choices were deliberately understated, consisting of a delicate tennis choker and subtle drop earrings, allowing the dress itself to take center stage.

The Met Gala’s theme for the year was ‘Costume Art,’ with a dress code of ‘Fashion Is Art,’ and Jenner’s look perfectly embodied this concept, sparking conversation about the boundaries between fashion and artistic expression. She completed her look with a short, nude manicure and her signature jet-black hair styled in a low updo with a middle part and loose strands framing her face.

Jenner’s appearance at the Met Gala has become a highly anticipated event for fans, marking her debut in 2014 and solidifying her status as a fashion icon. In previous years, she has drawn inspiration from legendary figures like Audrey Hepburn, referencing the actress’s iconic Givenchy style in 2021. In 2024, she showcased archival Alexander McQueen, demonstrating her appreciation for fashion history and her ability to interpret classic designs.

Reflecting on the ever-changing fashion industry in a recent interview with Elle, Jenner acknowledged the challenges of staying relevant while maintaining a unique identity. She stated, ‘Everything changes so fast. It’s fun, but it can be challenging at times. I think we all can love and hate things in different ways.

We have to be willing to mold and change with it, but at the same time know where you fit in. I think that might be another strength of mine. ’ This sentiment underscores her approach to fashion – a willingness to adapt and experiment while remaining true to her personal style. The gown’s construction and the overall presentation were a testament to Posen’s design skills, and he joined Jenner on the red carpet to showcase his elaborate masterpiece.

Jenner was seen playfully expanding the train of her gown while inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, adding a dynamic element to her already captivating presence. However, the 2026 Met Gala was not without its controversies. The sponsorship of the event by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, drew criticism from some in Hollywood.

Reports suggest the couple contributed $10 million to the Costume Institute in exchange for being named honorary co-chairs, a move seen by some as a blatant attempt to gain favor with Anna Wintour, the event’s long-time organizer. Sources indicated that this financial contribution secured their position within Wintour’s inner circle, granting them access to the exclusive world of high fashion and philanthropy.

William Norwich, a former Vogue editor, commented on the couple’s conspicuous consumption, stating, ‘The Bezoses are where the American dream is at right now for status, wealth and style. They display conspicuous consumption they have the ‘AWOK’ – the Anna Wintour OK. ’ The event’s fundraising success continued, with last year’s gala raising a record-breaking $31 million, highlighting its importance as a major source of funding for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, also made a statement with a similarly daring outfit, further contributing to the evening’s buzz and solidifying the Jenner sisters’ position as fashion trendsetters. The event served as a platform for both artistic expression and social commentary, sparking discussions about wealth, influence, and the evolving landscape of the fashion industry





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Kendall Jenner Met Gala Fashion Zac Posen Gapstudio Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Costume Institute Anna Wintour Celebrity Fashion

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