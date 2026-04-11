Kendall Jenner Rocks Coachella 2026: Sisters' Reunion and Justin Bieber's Headlining Debut

Kendall Jenner stuns at Coachella 2026, reuniting with her sisters, while Justin Bieber makes his highly anticipated headlining debut at the music festival.

Kendall Jenner made a stylish appearance at the first day of Coachella 2026, showcasing her signature off-duty model aesthetic. The 30-year-old Vogue cover girl was seen in a classic festival ensemble, highlighting her toned physique. Her outfit consisted of a white crop top and shorts, perfectly embodying the relaxed yet chic vibe of the music festival. She paired the look with a black leather belt, mid-calf boots, and a small leather shoulder bag, adding a touch of edgy sophistication.

Completing her look, she sported retro oval-shaped sunglasses and a blue baseball cap worn backwards, creating an effortlessly cool and casual atmosphere. Jenner kept her raven black hair styled straight and appeared to be wearing light, dewy makeup, enhancing her natural beauty for the desert festival setting. She also showed off a short French manicure with a silver ring on her pointer finger and a delicate teardrop pearl necklace. The Kardashians star shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her festival fashion choices. \At Coachella, Kendall Jenner reunited with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The three sisters were seen joyfully embracing and jumping up and down together. This reunion was captured on Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story, where the sisters were seen smiling brightly. They wore all-white outfits, creating a striking contrast with Kourtney's monochromatic black ensemble. Kylie captioned the photo, 'my sisters !!!,' capturing the warmth and excitement of their reunion. The festival atmosphere was further energized by the anticipation of Justin Bieber's headlining performance. The reality TV star set a selfie to the tune of her pal Justin Bieber's song, ALL I CAN TAKE, ahead of his headlining performance. \The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival promises an impressive lineup across two weekends, taking place in Indio, California. The headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, alongside a diverse array of artists spanning various genres and generations. The festival includes electronic act Anyma, Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae and Ethel Cain. Legacy artists Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo also earned spots on the packed schedule, while Radiohead appeared under a mysterious note teasing The Bunker Debut of Kid A Mnesia. The xx and The Strokes are both making a comeback to the festival. Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella marks a significant milestone, as it's his first official billing at the festival, despite previous surprise appearances. Bieber's recent live performances include the 2026 Grammys and a private Roxy Theatre show in March. According to sources, Bieber's compensation for the festival exceeds 10 million dollars, surpassing previous records held by Beyonce and Lady Gaga. This significant deal was negotiated directly with the festival promoter, highlighting Bieber's control over his career. Sabrina Carpenter previously performed at Coachella in 2024





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