Kendall Jenner Shines at Bezos' Pre-Met Gala Party Amid Controversy

Kendall Jenner led the A-list crowd at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' pre-Met Gala party in NYC, showcasing a chic black ensemble. The event, held ahead of fashion's biggest night, has sparked backlash over the billionaire couple's involvement as honorary co-chairs. Despite criticism, former Vogue editor Anna Wintour has defended their participation, highlighting Lauren Sanchez's potential contributions to the event.

Kendall Jenner made a striking appearance at the exclusive pre- Met Gala party hosted by Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in New York City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old model, who has been romantically linked to actor Jacob Elordi, showcased her signature style alongside other high-profile attendees, including her mother Kris Jenner. The event, held ahead of fashion’s most anticipated night on May 4, has sparked controversy due to the billionaire couple’s role as honorary co-chairs. Jenner exuded elegance in a sleek black long-sleeved dress featuring a delicate cutout at the top and a slit on the hem, accented with velvet embellishments.

She completed her look with closed-toe black heels and a matching clutch, opting for minimal jewelry to let her outfit take center stage. Her dark hair, parted in the middle and flowing straight past her shoulders, added to her polished appearance. As she arrived at the festivities, Jenner was seen gracefully navigating the crowded streets, embodying effortless chic.

Meanwhile, Sanchez and Bezos, who are making their debut as honorary co-chairs and lead donors for the Met Gala, have faced criticism. Protest posters reading 'Boycott The Bezos Met Gala' have appeared around Manhattan, reflecting public discontent over their involvement. Despite the backlash, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has defended the couple, praising Lauren Sanchez as a valuable addition to the museum and the event.

The pre-party, which reportedly took place at Bezos’ NYC residence, featured a disco-themed invite sent to A-list stars, adding to the glamour and intrigue surrounding the upcoming gala. The Met Gala, known for its extravagant fashion and celebrity attendance, continues to be a focal point of both admiration and controversy, with this year’s edition promising to be no exception





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