Kendra Duggar's Family Expresses Deep Distress Over Legal Troubles of Son-in-Law Joseph Duggar

The Caldwell family, parents of Kendra Duggar, have publicly shared their profound sorrow and concern following the arrests of their daughter and son-in-law, Joseph Duggar. In their first statement since the legal proceedings began, they have emphasized their support for the young victim and their commitment to faith during this challenging time. The family also acknowledged the impact on their grandchildren.

The Caldwell family, parents of Kendra Duggar , have broken their silence regarding the serious legal predicaments involving their daughter and her husband, Joseph Duggar . In a joint statement released via their Instagram account, the family conveyed their profound sense of distress, heartbreak, and devastation in the wake of the charges brought against Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar in separate incidents.

Their public comments mark the first time the Caldwells have addressed the unfolding situation, which has cast a shadow over the family for nearly a month since both individuals were taken into legal custody. 'Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law,' the statement began, clearly indicating the gravity of the accusations.

Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested on March 18th in Bay County, Florida, facing charges related to lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12. He has entered pleas of not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18th. Kendra Duggar, 27, was subsequently arrested in Arkansas on March 20th, with charges pertaining to endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment. Both have since been released on bail, but the legal repercussions continue to unfold.

The Caldwell family’s statement further highlighted their deep empathy for the young girl who is central to the allegations. They described her as 'a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth,' and unequivocally stated their unwavering support. 'We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will,' they pledged.

The statement elaborated on the victim's plight, asserting, 'Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family's priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy.' This affirmation of support for the alleged victim underscores a commitment to justice and the well-being of vulnerable children.

Drawing parallels to sentiments previously expressed by the Duggar family, the Caldwells revealed that they have turned to their faith as a source of strength during this tumultuous period. 'We believe in a God who is just and loving,' they shared. 'One who loves all of His children, especially the vulnerable and innocent.' Their faith-based perspective extended to a broader message for victims of crime: 'We pray all victims of crimes can be as courageous as this young girl is. They should be able to share their story, to trust in the judicial process, and to do so without fear of retaliation. You are not alone.' This message offers solidarity and encouragement to others who may have experienced similar traumas.

The Caldwells did not shy away from acknowledging the immense emotional toll this situation has taken on their grandchildren, Kendra and Joseph’s four young children. The impact on these children is particularly poignant, given the family's history. Joseph’s older brother, Josh Duggar, faced similar child sex charges years prior, which led to the eventual cancellation of the family's long-running TLC reality series and his own imprisonment. 'At the same time, we also recognize how traumatic this incident has been for our grandchildren as well and continue to pray for their strength,' the Caldwells stated. 'Our love for them, and our daughter Kendra, remains.' This expression of concern for the children demonstrates a holistic approach to the crisis, considering the welfare of all involved.

The family also shared that they believe 'the only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness,' and that a significant source of light in their lives has been the 'outpouring of love and prayer from people near and far.' They extended their gratitude to those who have offered support through various means: 'Thank you who have given in all the ways, through prayer, finances, time, energy and words of encouragement. We love you all.' This indicates a sense of community and gratitude amidst the personal turmoil.

The statement concluded with a firm request for privacy: 'At this time, we have no further comment and request privacy.' Details surrounding the incident involving Joseph Duggar, which reportedly occurred in 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida, during a vacation, have emerged from the Bay County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Duggar allegedly manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals while covering them with a blanket on a couch. The victim reportedly stated that Duggar apologized for his actions, after which the incidents ceased.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar were married in 2017 and are parents to four children, aged seven, six, five, and three. The resurfacing of these allegations, compounded by the past scandals involving Josh Duggar, continues to place the extended Duggar family under intense public scrutiny.





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Duggar Family Kendra Duggar Joseph Duggar Child Molestation Charges Caldwell Family Statement

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