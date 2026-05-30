Kendra Wilkinson Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Breast Implants

Kendra Wilkinson has fired back at body shamers who targeted her breast implants in an Instagram post. The 40-year-old Playboy vet revealed she is able to fit back into her size six jeans as she entered 'month two' of her weight loss journey with GLP-1.

Kendra Wilkinson has fired back at body shamers who targeted her breast implants in an Instagram post. The 40-year-old Playboy vet revealed she is able to fit back into her size six jeans as she entered 'month two' of her weight loss journey with GLP-1 .

Fans shared words of support to the star in the comment section, but some offered their opinions about her breast implants. Wilkinson showed her followers one message as well as her own response, in which she asked 'Who's paying?!

' after the user suggested she get a breast reduction to look thinner. The Instagram user had written, 'The boobs make you look heavier. Bring it down a few sizes. You'll look smaller.

' Wilkinson has been open about her decision to start using a GLP-1 medication during her weight loss journey, and has been using the virtual telehealth platform Effecty.com. She previously revealed back in 2018 that she got her 'boobs done at 18' because she wanted to feel more feminine, and has expressed that it had been 'the best investment of my life' at the time.

Others came to the star's defense in the comment section as well, with one fan writing, 'People really need to QUIT commenting telling Kendra to have a reduction to make her look smaller.

' The fan added, 'That's insanely rude, uncalled for, and condescending to say to a beautiful woman sharing her journey. She's extremely intelligent and is well aware of her options. She looks beautiful and always has,' they added. Wilkinson also expressed that she 'wanted something that felt transparent, supportive, and realistic for my lifestyle' when choosing to start using a GLP-1 medication.

She further expressed that she 'wanted to feel better, have more energy, and actually trust the process instead of rushing it.





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Kendra Wilkinson Breast Implants GLP-1 Weight Loss Body Shaming

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