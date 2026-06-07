Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Ongoing Real Estate Struggles and Emotional Challenges

Kendra Wilkinson discusses her difficult career path in real estate, 17 years after leaving the Playboy Mansion, including industry rejections, mental health breaks, and balancing motherhood.

Kendra Wilkinson , 40, is candidly discussing her ongoing career struggles in real estate, a path she chose after leaving the infamous Playboy Mansion and navigating a divorce.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she admitted to feeling heartbroken and exhausted, questioning whether to quit or continue fighting in an industry that has proven emotionally taxing. Wilkinson, who rose to fame on 'The Girls Next Door' and entered the mansion at 18, now uses GLP-1 medication for weight loss and reflects on a career shift she once regretted not starting earlier.

After obtaining her real estate license in 2021 and joining Mauricio Umansky's agency, she starred in the docuseries 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' for two seasons, which was ultimately canceled. She has openly talked about taking breaks for mental health, including a temporary exit in 2024, and continues to balance her profession with raising her two children, Hank Jr., 16, and Alijah, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Despite moments of doubt and feeling like she's 'walking in quicksand,' she remains determined to keep moving forward, though she expresses fear and uncertainty about her future in the cutthroat Los Angeles real estate market. Wilkinson's journey from Playboy Mansion resident to real estate agent has been marked by both public scrutiny and personal growth.

She recently revealed in a Fox News Digital interview that her sole regret about her Playboy era is not leveraging her connections to launch a real estate career sooner. Now, she grapples with the emotional toll of rejection, as seen when she shared being turned down for a listing after a long day of travel. Her struggles highlight the challenges faced by reality stars transitioning into legitimate professions, where past fame can be both a blessing and a curse.

The canceled docuseries, which aimed to showcase her new life, left her wanting to prove her progress to fans, though she remains unsure about the industry's future for her. Her use of social media to voice these vulnerabilities offers a raw look at the pressure to maintain a perfect image while battling internal doubts. Beyond career woes, Wilkinson's life centers on motherhood and self-care.

She has emphasized that real estate is 'about more than transactions; it's people,' yet she feels she has 'hit a major wall with people,' indicating deeper interpersonal frustrations. Her decision to pause work in 2024 to focus on mental health underscores the importance of well-being over professional hustle. As a single mother, she faces the added weight of providing for her children while seeking stability.

Her recent weight-loss journey with GLP-1 medication adds another layer to her public persona, showing her commitment to personal health. Ultimately, Wilkinson's story is one of resilience, as she navigates post-reality TV life, industry rejections, and the quest for authenticity in a world that often demands you to 'smile like everything is ok.





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Kendra Wilkinson Real Estate Struggles Playboy Mansion The Girls Next Door Mental Health GLP-1 Kendra Sells Hollywood Hugh Hefner Los Angeles Realtor Reality TV Transition

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