Kennedy Family Member Signs with WWE, Sparking Controversy

Zoe Hines, niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has signed a contract with WWE, leading to speculation about political influence in her hiring. The former softball player will train with NXT, but her signing has raised eyebrows among fans and industry experts.

Zoe Hines , a member of the Kennedy family and niece to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actress Cheryl Hines, is embarking on a new career path, trading the softball diamond for the wrestling ring.

The 23-year-old, a former softball player at Boston College, has officially signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), marking her initial foray into the world of professional wrestling. The announcement, made by WWE this week, details that Hines will begin her training and in-ring debut as part of the NXT program, WWE’s developmental brand designed to cultivate and showcase rising talent.

Her journey with WWE began with an open tryout held in August 2025, coinciding with the company’s annual SummerSlam event. Hines enthusiastically shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting photos of herself on the NXT stage with the caption 'Surprise! I'm officially a WWE Wrestler!!

'. However, Hines’s signing has sparked considerable discussion and scrutiny within the wrestling community, with many fans questioning the motivations behind the decision. The concerns center around the perceived political connections of her family and the potential influence those connections may have had on WWE’s hiring process. WWE has established ties to prominent political figures, notably through former co-owner Linda McMahon, who currently serves as the US Secretary of Education.

Furthermore, Hines’s uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., holds the position of US Health and Human Services Secretary. Adding another layer to these connections, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, a current WWE executive, also serves as the vice chair on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. These overlapping relationships have led to speculation that Hines’s signing was not solely based on her athletic abilities.

Veteran wrestling journalist and podcast host Dave Meltzer went so far as to suggest the signing was 'politically forced,' stating on his Wrestling Observer Radio show that he had been hearing about the situation for approximately six months. Meltzer indicated that Hines’s tryout performance did not particularly impress WWE officials, but the decision to hire her was driven by external factors related to her family’s political standing.

He drew a comparison to the signing of Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, suggesting a similar dynamic was at play. Meltzer also reported that some individuals within WWE were reportedly 'dreading' the arrival of Hines, indicating internal reservations about the circumstances surrounding her hiring. The debate surrounding Hines’s signing has extended to social media, where some users have labeled her a 'nepo baby,' a term used to describe individuals who benefit from nepotism in their careers.

While the controversy unfolds, Hines is preparing to begin her training and compete in the NXT program, aiming to prove her capabilities as a professional wrestler. It’s important to note that Hines is not the only new talent joining WWE’s developmental ranks. The company also announced the signings of four other aspiring wrestlers: Garrett Beck, Nicholas Panicali, and Alyssa Daniele, all of whom will be part of the latest NXT rookie class.

The focus will now shift to Hines’s performance within the ring and her ability to overcome the initial skepticism surrounding her entry into the world of professional wrestling. Whether she can establish herself as a legitimate competitor based on her own merits remains to be seen, but the scrutiny will undoubtedly be heightened given the circumstances of her signing.

The situation highlights the complex interplay between sports, entertainment, and politics, and raises questions about the fairness and transparency of hiring practices within the industry. The coming months will be crucial for Hines as she attempts to navigate the challenges and prove her worth in the competitive world of WWE





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