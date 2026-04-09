Kennedys Law Faces Claims of Toxic Culture: Sexual Harassment and 'Untouchable' Partners Alleged

A top City law firm, Kennedys Law, is under scrutiny following allegations of a 'seedy culture' involving sexual harassment, bullying, and a two-tier disciplinary system that allegedly shields senior partners. The claims, revealed by an insider, detail inappropriate behavior with clients, alcohol-fueled events, and concerns about HR's handling of complaints. Senior partner John Bruce has addressed the issues, but the source alleges a deep-rooted cultural problem exacerbated by the firm's structure and industry ties.

Kennedys Law , a prominent City law firm , is facing serious accusations of fostering a toxic work environment marked by sexual harassment , bullying, and inappropriate conduct with clients. A source within the firm has revealed a 'seedy culture' where a two-tier disciplinary system allegedly shields individuals in senior positions from repercussions.

Senior partner John Bruce addressed global partners in a virtual conference last month to discuss 'allegations of both bullying and sexual harassment,' indicating the severity of the situation. The insider claims the problems have escalated from internal issues among colleagues to include interactions with clients, particularly during social events. Instances of 'touchy-feely' behavior with clients at alcohol-fueled gatherings have been reported, causing discomfort and leading to complaints. Concerns were raised about a specific incident where intoxicated employees were reported to have made clients uncomfortable, leading to discussions about curbing alcohol-related social events. Similar problems arose during an event in Hong Kong where sexual comments and inappropriate behavior were reported by colleagues. The situation has prompted internal action from Mr. Bruce, who has reportedly committed to personally overseeing the complaints process; however, the source alleges that the firm's Human Resources department lacks the competence and resources to handle allegations effectively. \The source of the information alleges that the structure of the firm, with its two-tiered partnership system (Tier A and Tier B), exacerbates the problem, protecting certain influential partners from consequences. The source claims that the 'historic issues' are the reason why some partners are 'untouchable' because of this two-tier partnership. According to the source, if a partner is in Tier A and is seen to be a 'rainmaker' or valued by certain clients, they are often shielded from disciplinary action, with the firm prioritizing profit over accountability. This allegedly contributes to a culture where serious complaints are 'swept under the rug,' leading to the departure of several women who could no longer tolerate the atmosphere. The close ties between Kennedys and the insurance sector are also noted as a contributing factor, with the source pointing to the long-standing culture of misconduct within the insurance industry as an influence. The article highlights that the alleged misconduct is not isolated to Kennedys, as there are high-profile cases of sexual misconduct scandals in the law industry. The source emphasizes the need to address these issues before the firm faces reputational damage and legal consequences. Furthermore, the source adds the concern that the behaviors are starting to extend outside the firm, which exposes the firm to work, claims and reputational harm, thus, the need to end the practices.\In response to the allegations, Mr. Bruce stated that the firm maintains a zero-tolerance approach to behavior that doesn't meet its expected standards, applying to all personnel regardless of seniority or partner status. The accusations against Kennedys come amid broader scrutiny of the legal profession, with regulatory bodies struggling to enforce sexual misconduct claims. High-profile cases, such as the overturning of penalties against a Freshfields partner, highlight the challenges in addressing such issues. The source's claims paint a picture of a firm grappling with deep-rooted cultural problems and an inadequate system for handling complaints. The issues reported include the allegations of sexual harassment, bullying, and a disciplinary system which protects high-profile individuals. The sources' claims about the two-tier structure, and the links to the insurance industry also highlight the challenges faced by Kennedys Law in addressing such issues. These claims suggest the need for significant cultural reform within the firm to ensure a safe and respectful work environment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kennedys Law Sexual Harassment Bullying Toxic Work Environment Law Firm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sherwood Palm Hotel in Torquay Faces Scrutiny After Second FireThe Sherwood Palm Hotel in Torquay, branded 'Britain's worst,' is being investigated after a second fire in three days, prompting safety concerns and negative reviews. The incidents highlight broader issues in the hospitality industry, with investigations ongoing.

Read more »

Strait of Hormuz Blockade Triggers Unprecedented Global Energy Crisis, Iran Faces Escalating ThreatsThe closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas chokepoint, has caused a major disruption to global energy supplies, with the head of the International Energy Agency warning of a crisis more severe than previous historical events. The situation is further worsened by attacks near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, raising nuclear safety concerns. Exacerbating the crisis is the heightened rhetoric and threats of military action from the US, raising concerns about a potential humanitarian catastrophe.

Read more »

The Yorkshire Vet star surprised as he faces 'tough' situation in series finaleThe Yorkshire Vet star Matt Smith was called out to a 'bovine emergency' in the final episode of the Channel 5 show's current series

Read more »

Joey Barton Faces Trial in September for GBH AllegationsFormer footballer Joey Barton is set to stand trial in September on charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. The incident occurred at a golf club in March, involving former non-league football manager Kevin Lynch. Barton, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently in custody awaiting the trial.

Read more »

UK Faces 'Pollen Bomb' as Hay Fever Symptoms SoarHigh pollen levels across the UK are causing a surge in hay fever symptoms, prompting warnings and advice for sufferers. The Met Office has issued a red alert as tree pollen season intensifies, leading to widespread discomfort and a spike in demand for relief.

Read more »

UK Faces 'Pollen Bomb' with Soaring Hay Fever Cases Amidst Rising TemperaturesThe UK is grappling with a surge in pollen levels, triggering widespread hay fever symptoms and prompting a week-long red alert. Rising temperatures and a shift in weather patterns have exacerbated the situation, impacting millions across England, Wales, and Scotland. Experts offer advice on managing symptoms and navigating the peak pollen season.

Read more »