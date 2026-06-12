Kenny Loggins Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

Iconic singer Kenny Loggins made a rare red carpet appearance at the 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in NYC on Thursday. The singer–songwriter, being inducted alongside Taylor Swift, is known for his decades-long career in the industry and his reputation as the King of the Movie Soundtrack. A number of his hit songs, including Footloose's title track and the instantly recognizable Top Gun cut Danger Zone, have been heard in numerous Hollywood films.

Iconic singer Kenny Loggins made a rare red carpet appearance at the 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in NYC on Thursday.

The singer–songwriter, being inducted alongside Taylor Swift, is known for his decades-long career in the industry and his reputation as the King of the Movie Soundtrack. A number of his hit songs, including Footloose's title track and the instantly recognizable Top Gun cut Danger Zone, have been heard in numerous Hollywood films. Loggins started to gain recognition in the '70s while collaborating with Jim Messina as part of the rock duo Loggins and Messina.

The performer went on to garner several accolades and awards throughout his impressive career, including two Grammy wins. He attended the glamorous event to celebrate his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The singer dressed for the special occasion with a pair of black leather pants, as well as a dark navy velvet vest and a matching blazer. He opted for a white shirt underneath, which he left partially unbuttoned, and he slipped into black shoes.

His partner, Lisa Hawkins, looked stylish in a black satin dress with a low-cut neckline. The couple attended the event to celebrate Kenny Loggins' induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame





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Kenny Loggins Songwriters Hall Of Fame Red Carpet Appearance Movie Soundtrack Footloose Top Gun

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