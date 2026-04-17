Kensington Gardens Closed Amid Drone Terror Threat Claims Targeting Israeli Embassy

London's Kensington Gardens are closed as police investigate a potential terror threat. An Islamist group claims to have launched drones carrying radioactive materials towards the Israeli embassy, prompting a large-scale security response including CBRN teams. The embassy confirms no attack occurred, but authorities are assessing discarded items and the video's authenticity.

London's serene Kensington Gardens have been transformed into a scene of heightened security following a disturbing claim by an Islamist group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. The group alleges that it launched drones carrying radioactive and cancer-causing materials, with the Israeli embassy as a potential target. In response, the Metropolitan Police have established an increased presence within the park, diligently assessing a number of discarded items that have been found.

The precautionary measures are visibly apparent, with officers in protective suits and gas masks present. Supporting their efforts are specialized units, including the Metropolitan Police's chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) team, a fire investigation unit from the London Fire Brigade, and the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team, all on site. The extraordinary claims emerged from a video released by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, depicting two individuals in white hazmat-style suits handling drones emblazoned with the group's insignia. The footage purported to show one of these drones taking flight from a local park into the evening sky. Counter-terrorism officers are reportedly aware of these allegations, and while the Israeli embassy has confirmed it was not attacked and its staff remain safe, urgent inquiries are underway to ascertain the authenticity of the video and any potential connection to the items discovered in Kensington Gardens. The group has a history of making claims for various incidents, including an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity and alleged attempted arson attacks on a synagogue and an Iranian TV station critical of the current regime. Their latest pronouncement suggests a progression to a 'second phase of operations.' The closure of Kensington Gardens, marked by signs warning of hazardous conditions, underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating this developing situation. The embassy has reiterated its close communication with local authorities. While the immediate threat to public safety is not believed to be elevated at this stage, the closure of Kensington Gardens and the visible security presence are understandably causing concern among local residents and the wider public. The Metropolitan Police have issued statements urging people to avoid the area while their investigations continue, emphasizing that cordons are in place, restricting access to the gardens and surrounding areas. The group's assertion of employing drones with hazardous materials, even if unconfirmed, has prompted a robust response from law enforcement and emergency services. The ongoing investigation aims to meticulously examine the discovered items and verify the credibility of the group's claims. The incident highlights the evolving nature of potential threats and the critical importance of rapid and coordinated responses from security agencies. The public is advised to remain vigilant and adhere to official guidance regarding the affected area. The situation is fluid, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses





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