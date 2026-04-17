Kensington Gardens Locked Down Amid Drone Threat to Israeli Embassy

London's Kensington Gardens has been closed to the public as police investigate discarded items following an online video by an Iran-linked group claiming to have sent drones with radioactive material towards the Israeli embassy. Specialists in hazmat suits are on the scene, with the embassy confirming no attack and staff safety.

London 's serene Kensington Gardens became the focal point of an alarming security operation following an online video released by an Iran-linked group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. The group claimed to have dispatched two drones carrying radioactive and cancer-causing materials, with their stated target being the Israeli embassy.

In response, Metropolitan Police swiftly cordoned off the park, restricting public access as officers, clad in protective hazmat suits and gas masks, began a thorough assessment of several discarded items found within the grounds. The video, purportedly filmed in a local park, depicted individuals in similar protective gear handling drones emblazoned with the group's insignia, followed by footage of a drone ascending into the evening sky. While the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the Israeli embassy had not been directly attacked, they are actively investigating the authenticity of the released video and any potential connection to the items discovered in Kensington Gardens. The presence of specialized units, including the Met Police's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) team, a London Fire Brigade investigation unit, and the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team, underscored the seriousness of the situation. Divers from the Metropolitan Police's underwater and confined space search team were also deployed near the park's bandstand. This incident follows a series of claims by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, including responsibility for an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity and alleged attempted arson attacks on a synagogue and an Iranian TV station critical of the regime. The group stated it has now entered a second phase of operations. Signs at the park gates clearly indicated the closure due to hazardous conditions, advising the public to stay away. The Israeli embassy reiterated its staff's safety and confirmed no direct attack on the embassy, emphasizing ongoing communication with local authorities. The police statement acknowledged the potential concern among residents and the public but reassured that, at this stage, there is no perceived increased public safety risk, while urging the avoidance of the area until the investigation is complete. The deployment of fire investigation dogs further highlighted the meticulous nature of the search. The group's latest communication suggests an escalation in their activities, prompting a heightened state of alert and a comprehensive investigative response from London's emergency services





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