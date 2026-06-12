Kent Food Fest Leaves Traders and Families Feeling Cheated After Empty Fields Replace Expected Crowd

The two‑day Kent Food Fest promised thousands of visitors but delivered an empty field, prompting vendors to demand refunds and exposing the organiser's disputed ties to a charity and a history of unpaid debts.

Families and small‑business owners left the latest Kent Food Fest feeling ripped off after the two‑day event in May turned out to be little more than an empty field.

Organisers had advertised the festival as a major draw for more than 5,000 visitors, yet when traders arrived they found rows of barren stalls and no crowds. Ticket‑holding families were required to pay about £20 each, totalling close to £100 for a family, only to discover that there was "nothing to do" and that the promised entertainment was reduced to a handful of makeshift agility hoops for dogs and a ten‑minute show that barely resembled a dog‑friendly programme.

The promotional website was littered with generic stock photographs, including an image of a leaping Border Collie wearing a blue neckerchief that appears to have been generated by artificial intelligence rather than captured at a real event. The disappointment was amplified by the confusing and costly pitch arrangements. Some traders were quoted £200 for a stall, others as much as £1,000, and many were told they had to be present on both days in order to retain their spot.

When the promised crowds failed to materialise, several vendors packed up early, even attempting to slip unsold stock over a fence to load into their vehicles. One trader, Claire Chatfield, paid £200 for a prime position for her "Woof and Whisk Doggy Desserts" business, only to be directed to share space with another seller after searching the deserted venue for the promised premium spot.

In the five hours she was open she managed roughly forty sales, a stark contrast to the expectations set by the organiser. The festival is run by Jay Scott, whose legal name is Jason Springham. He promoted himself on social media as the events manager for the Katie Piper Foundation, a claim that the charity has since denied, stating that Mr. Springham's involvement was limited to a single volunteer role for a Christmas fundraiser in 2024.

Public records show Springham linked to six companies, three of which have been dissolved and two from which he resigned. The Kent FoodFest Limited, where he served as director until his resignation in 2024, has overdue accounts and a proposal for removal from the register, with debts exceeding £30,000 recorded in its 2020 filing. A newer entity, Food Fest Kent Ltd, founded in 2022 with Springham as sole director, reported debts of £4,794 in its November 2024 accounts.

Traders say the organiser has ignored emails requesting refunds and has blocked them on social media, while the Daily Mail's attempts to reach him by phone and voicemail have gone unanswered. The festival, which has been held in the county for eleven years, featured a performance by Scott's own band alongside an Elton John tribute act, but the lack of visitors turned it into a "badly organised shambles" that left vendors and families feeling cheated





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Kent Food Fest Vendor Complaints Event Organizer Fraud Katie Piper Foundation Business Disputes

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