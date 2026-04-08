Kent Village Erupts in Fury as Travellers Allegedly Pave Over Field, Sparking Clash and Calls for Legal Action

Residents of a wealthy Kent village are enraged after travellers allegedly paved over a field, leading to arrests, calls for tougher law enforcement, and a political outcry. The incident highlights concerns over planning law enforcement and unauthorized development.

Furious residents of Sundridge , a village in Kent 's affluent stockbroker belt, are up in arms after travellers allegedly paved over a field in what they describe as a blatant disregard for planning laws . Approximately 30 lorries descended upon the village over the Easter weekend, dumping piles of rubble onto a previously grassy area.

This activity, which reportedly included the arrival of diggers and heavy machinery under the cover of darkness, quickly transformed the field into hardstanding, raising serious concerns among the local community. One resident, who attempted to intervene, was arrested and subsequently released, further fueling the outrage. The villagers, many of whom reside in properties valued at over £2 million, are now urging the police to take a much firmer stance against what they perceive as an age-old tactic employed by the travelling community. The swiftness and scale of the operation have left residents feeling powerless and frustrated, with many questioning the council's response and the overall effectiveness of existing regulations. One particularly irate resident told the Daily Mail, This is absolutely shocking. They are riding roughshod over the laws everyone else has to follow. I think the police need to be aware as this could get ugly. Another villager echoed this sentiment, stating, I'm absolutely furious. How is it that everyone pussyfoots around this issue when the police should move in and stop the work immediately. Where's the sanitation and bins? The council should have a quick response team backed up by police force if necessary. Small groups should not be allowed to rip up the countryside like this.\The situation escalated further when plans to move a large three-bedroom static home onto the site hit a snag, as the vehicle became wedged in a narrow lane, causing a significant obstruction. This incident, coupled with the initial clearing of the field and the laying of hardstanding, heightened tensions and sparked fears of a potential confrontation. Travellers had begun ripping up hedges and undergrowth to clear a path for the obstructed static home, further angering villagers who felt their environment was being desecrated. Adding to the friction, villagers attempted to block vehicles from accessing the field, resulting in another arrest. The actions undertaken by the travellers are under scrutiny as several villagers report they are destroying what does not belong to them in order to gain access to the field, making the villagers believe the area is unsuitable for them. Shaun Goldsmith, a local, said that the travellers are acting inappropriately, by not following planning rules: They want to be treated the same as everyone else or you're called racist but don't want to follow the rules like everyone else has to. Councillor Nigel Williams of Sevenoaks District Council and Kent County Council called the incident a military-style operation, criticising what he views as a failure of the law. Parish council bosses have warned residents against approaching the site due to fears of further confrontation.\Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks and shadow education secretary, has weighed in on the issue, expressing her dismay and calling for legislative changes to prevent similar incidents in the future. She has condemned the district council for what she views as a lack of immediate action. She stated on Facebook that the situation underlines again why we must see a change in the law. Flagrant breaches such as this should never be able to apply for retrospective planning consent. The community is seeking action and the authorities must act. The residents feel frustrated and powerless. There seems to be little intervention, from authorities, that residents could have expected, in order to prevent this destruction from happening. The villagers' sense of injustice and violation is palpable, driven by a feeling that the law is not being adequately enforced and that their community is being exploited. The ongoing situation highlights broader issues concerning the challenges of managing traveller communities, enforcing planning regulations, and protecting green spaces in the face of unauthorized development. The local authorities are under pressure to respond and protect residents and the area. The authorities are being criticised by residents, for not enforcing the law to prevent the destruction of green space. This is a very sensitive issue and requires action to appease both the residents and the travellers





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Travellers Planning Laws Kent Sundridge Unauthorised Development Green Belt Council Police Village Hardstanding

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