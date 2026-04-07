Kent Village Outraged as Travellers Illegally Develop Land, Sparking Clashes and Calls for Legal Reform

A wealthy Kent village is in uproar after travellers moved onto a field over a bank holiday, initiating an unauthorized development. The incident has led to clashes, arrests, and calls for legal changes to prevent similar occurrences.

Residents of the affluent village of Sundridge in Kent are expressing outrage and demanding police intervention after a group of travellers arrived, illegally developed a field, and caused significant disruption. The incident, which occurred over the Easter bank holiday weekend, saw the travellers swiftly move onto the site, bringing in diggers and machinery under the cover of darkness.

They proceeded to flatten the field, lay hard standing, and attempt to bring in static homes, leading to clashes with villagers and concerns about the legal system's capacity to address such unauthorized activities. The affected area, near Sevenoaks, is known for its high property values, with homes often exceeding £2 million, adding to the community's frustration over the situation.\The travellers' actions included tearing down trees and hedges to clear a path for their vehicles, highlighting the disregard for local regulations and the environment. One attempt to bring in a static home was thwarted when it became wedged in a narrow lane, causing an obstruction and further angering the villagers. This obstruction, coupled with the unauthorized development, sparked confrontations, leading to one arrest on Sunday morning. The local council's apparent delay in responding due to the holiday period further exacerbated the situation. Councillor Nigel Williams of Sevenoaks District Council and Kent County Council expressed frustration, calling the law “hopeless” in such cases and describing the operation as a “military-style” one. He also highlighted the use of vehicles to block the villagers from exiting the area.\Local authorities, including the parish council and the local MP, have condemned the actions and called for a change in the law to prevent similar incidents. Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks and shadow education secretary, has called for changes to the law to prevent retrospective planning permission for such developments. There is general agreement that illegal developments of this kind should be shut down immediately, regardless of when they occur. The parish council, the local community, and the MP are seeking urgent action to address the situation. The sale of the field at auction adds another layer of complexity to the incident, with residents expressing concerns about the ease with which such illegal activities can be carried out, exploiting holiday periods. Kent Police confirmed their presence on the scene and confirmed the arrest of a man in his 40s





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Travellers Illegal Development Kent Sundridge Planning Permission Police Sevenoaks Bank Holiday Green Belt Law Reform

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