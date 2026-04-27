Kentucky Couple Sentenced to 20 Years for Torturing Children in 'House of Horrors'

Jerome Norman and Mary Hall, both 44, were sentenced to 20 years in prison for starving, torturing, and abusing children in their care, with one child resorting to sucking insulation for water. The couple entered an Alford plea, avoiding a trial but acknowledging the strength of the evidence against them.

A Kentucky couple, Jerome Norman and Mary Hall, both 44, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a harrowing case of child abuse that shocked the community.

The couple was indicted in March on three counts of first-degree criminal abuse after gaining custody of Hall’s sister’s children following her death in a 2018 car accident. The children’s father, who was later convicted of manslaughter in the crash, was incarcerated, leaving the siblings in the care of Norman and Hall. The abuse began when the couple moved to Pike County with the children in 2023.

School staff at Kimper Elementary School first noticed signs of maltreatment, including unexplained bruises and severe malnutrition in one child. Concerns escalated after a winter storm in 2025, when the child returned from an extended break in a visibly emaciated state, with additional bruises and a chipped tooth. Authorities launched an investigation and discovered the children had been locked in a room with boarded-up windows, subjected to starvation, physical punishment, and forced manual labor.

One child, described as the most severely abused, was found to have resorted to sucking insulation from the walls in an attempt to find water. The children were also allegedly forced to lie to their peers, and the most abused child was barred from participating in school activities. Prosecutors described the home as a 'house of horrors,' where the couple inflicted prolonged torture on the children.

Both Norman and Hall entered a blind Alford plea, meaning they did not admit guilt but acknowledged that the evidence against them was strong enough to likely secure a conviction at trial. As part of the plea deal, two charges were reduced to lesser felonies. The judge sentenced them to 20 years in prison, with credit for time served, and stipulated that they must serve 85 percent of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole.

Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone expressed satisfaction with the sentence, stating that while the law prohibits cruel and unusual punishment, the couple would never face the same level of suffering they inflicted on the children. The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the importance of vigilance in child welfare and the devastating consequences of abuse when it goes unchecked





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