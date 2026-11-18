Kentucky congressional hopeful Colin Nienaber blames illegal immigration for a fatal crash that killed his dog, demanding deportation. Details on the accident and charges.

Colin Nienaber, a Republican candidate for Congress in Kentucky, announced that his four-year-old dog, Whisky, died in a head-on collision caused by a driver he identifies as an undocumented immigrant. The fatal accident occurred on a Saturday evening along Walton-Verona Road in Walton, Kentucky, near the family home of the political hopeful.

The Fatal Collision on Walton-Verona Road

Nienaber, who is 27 years old, was driving his truck to his father's house at approximately 7pm when he encountered a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. As he approached the crest of a hill, he saw headlights on the opposite side of the road. He attempted to avoid the crash by making a sharp left turn, but the oncoming vehicle struck the passenger side of his truck where his dog was seated. The impact threw Nienaber's truck into a roadside ditch.

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Nienaber expressed shock at surviving the incident, stating that wearing his seatbelt prevented him from being killed. In the moments before the crash, his dog Whisky had been sitting on the passenger seat, affectionately giving him kisses while excited about visiting his grandfather. The force of the collision caused severe trauma to the dog, who was found yelping and dying in Nienaber's arms immediately after the crash.

Driver Identification and Law Enforcement Response

Boone County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that the other driver, identified as Esstasy P. Peralta, did not possess a valid driver's license at the time of the accident. Police reports indicated that Peralta was traveling on the incorrect side of the road when she collided with Nienaber's vehicle. A speed limit sign in the area clearly indicated a 35mph zone where the crash took place.

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Nienaber recounted an intense emotional struggle to save his pet, performing CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before holding Whisky in his arms. Even after the dog appeared to have passed away, he continued pressing his ear against the animal's chest, hoping to hear a heartbeat. He later realized the sound he heard was likely blood circulation in his own ears rather than the dog's pulse.

Political Reaction and Immigration Claims

On social media platform X on November 16, 2026, Nienaber posted a video of the emergency scene and made strong claims regarding the immigration status of the occupants. He stated that he spoke with a sheriff's officer who indicated the driver and other passengers could not produce a driver's license or proof of insurance. Nienaber alleged that the driver admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road after authorities located a Spanish speaker.

However, the Department of Homeland Security could not verify the immigration status of Peralta. Nienaber claimed he learned of the suspected undocumented status of the occupants from a law enforcement contact. He used the incident to amplify his political message, demanding the deportation of all undocumented individuals and asserting that they cannot function in society.

Legal Charges and Medical Status of Victims

Nienaber reported speaking with a prosecutor regarding the incident, noting that the Boone County Sheriff's Office intends to pursue charges of animal cruelty and animal torture against the driver. Three witnesses reportedly informed investigators that the vehicle had been driving on the wrong side of the road since exiting a nearby highway ramp.

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Despite his own injuries and profound grief, Nienaber urged emergency responders to assist the occupants of the other vehicle. A baby involved in the crash reportedly required resuscitation before being airlifted to a hospital, and another child was also injured. Nienaber later confirmed that all individuals involved in the accident are currently in stable medical condition. Nienaber, who sells tactical equipment to law enforcement, frames his congressional campaign around giving Kentucky a voice that answers to its people rather than Washington officials.