Kentucky Teacher Hanna Mattingly Pleads Guilty to Sex With Student

Bardstown High School teacher and soccer coach Mary Hanna Mattingly pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old student, receiving a five-year prison sentence.

Mary Hanna Mattingly, a 32-year-old teacher and soccer coach at Bardstown High School in Kentucky, pleaded guilty to serious sexual offenses involving a minor during a court hearing on Friday. Mattingly, who resides in Louisville, broke down in tears as she admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy at her school, which included intercourse and the exchange of nude photographs.

Core Legal Charges and Sentencing Terms

The Bardstown City Schools educator entered a guilty plea to two specific felony charges: first-degree sexual abuse and possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor. A judge determined that the sexual contact between Mattingly and the student occurred over a specific four-month window, beginning on March 1 and ending on July 31, 2025. Under the terms of the plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Mattingly is sentenced to serve five years in prison for these actions.

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Investigation Initiated by Anonymous Letter

The criminal case against Mattingly was triggered after Bardstown City Schools administration received an anonymous letter. This tip detailed alleged inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student, prompting an immediate internal review and police involvement. Bardstown City Schools superintendent Ryan Clark confirmed that Mattingly was employed as a permanent substitute teacher at the high school and simultaneously served in the role of assistant girls' soccer coach when the allegations surfaced.

Police Response and Detective Statements

Bardstown police detective Eric Williamson stated that the investigation confirmed Mattingly engaged in sexual contact with the high school student and allegedly sent partially nude photographs of herself to him via electronic means. Detective Williamson noted that there were multiple such photographs involved in the case, emphasizing that law enforcement takes public tips extremely seriously. He explained that while the tip came in the form of an anonymous letter, it demonstrated a community concern that warranted immediate action, stating that the police would not tolerate this type of behavior in the community.

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Custody History and Previous Legal Proceedings

Mattingly was taken into custody by authorities in March and was subsequently transported to the Nelson County Correctional Center to await further legal proceedings. Prior to her recent guilty plea, she had been charged with sexual abuse as well as procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means. At that earlier stage, she posted a $20,000 bond while awaiting her arraignment. She was placed on immediate leave from her teaching and coaching duties at Bardstown High School once the news of the investigation became public.

Personal Background and Future Court Date

Public records and social media posts reveal that Mattingly is married to Keith Mattingly, who is 33 years old. Images from social media platforms depicted happier times, showing Mattingly standing next to her husband and posing with her family near a Christmas tree. One social media post from a friend described Mattingly as by far one of the best mothers a person could know, creating a stark contrast with the criminal charges now facing her. Her final sentencing hearing is officially scheduled to take place on January 21, 2027.