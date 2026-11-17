Two-year-old Abel Becker of Kentucky will donate his heart, lungs, and liver following brain death. His family holds an honor walk to help other children.

Abel Becker, a two-year-old boy from Kentucky, will have his organs donated to save the lives of other children following a sudden and tragic medical crisis. The young toddler suffered a seizure on November 10 that led to cardiac arrest, ultimately resulting in a diagnosis of brain death. His organs will be harvested at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, offering a chance for other young patients to survive.

Medical Timeline and Brain Death Diagnosis

Abel Becker's medical journey took a devastating turn on November 10 when he experienced a severe seizure. This incident triggered cardiac arrest, causing his heart to stop beating effectively. His parents, Hayley Hurt and Logan Beckler, reported these events to WKYT, describing the rapid decline in their son's health. The medical team at the University of Kentucky Hospital worked to stabilize him, but the damage was irreversible.

Also read Woman and Toddler Found Unresponsive in Melbourne Lake

On Saturday, doctors formally pronounced Abel Becker brain dead. This legal and medical determination meant that while his heart was still beating with mechanical support, his brain had ceased all function. The news left his family reeling in profound grief, yet they have since focused on the possibility of his life continuing through organ donation.

Honor Walk and Organ Allocation Details

Before the surgical procedure begins, the hospital will conduct an honor walk for Abel Becker. This solemn ceremony involves wheeling the young donor through the hospital corridors so that loved ones can pay their final respects and say goodbye. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday and will be attended by family members who wish to honor his memory.

Advertisement

The specific organs slated for donation include Abel's heart and lungs, which have already been matched with other young children in need. Additionally, his liver is expected to be donated to a nine-month-old baby. His mother, Hayley Hurt, expressed the significance of this match, noting that the recipient could grow up to experience life in ways Abel never would.

Family Findings Peace in Life-Saving Mission

The decision to donate Abel's organs has provided a measure of comfort to his grieving parents. Logan Beckler, Abel's father, stated that he believes it was meant to be for them to make their son's impact greater than his physical stature. He described Abel as having a heart of gold and viewed the donation as his child's final mission.

Hayley Hurt echoed these sentiments, finding solace in the knowledge that parts of her son will continue to live. She mentioned waking up every day with the assurance that her son has many more years of life ahead of him through the recipients. This perspective has helped the family cope with the immense loss, transforming their tragedy into a gift for others.

Community Impact and Fundraising Efforts

The donation process has highlighted the urgent need for pediatric organ donors, particularly at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Amber Duerson, Abel's stepmother, noted that it is not common for children to donate organs in their region. The family hopes that sharing Abel's story will raise awareness among other parents who may face similar devastating choices.

Advertisement

In addition to the medical procedures, the family has organized a fundraiser in Abel's honor. The event, taking place on Friday, includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and spaghetti dinners sold for $10 a plate. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the family and the Ronald McDonald House, providing assistance to other families in similar situations.

The funeral date for Abel Becker has not yet been set as the family navigates the organ donation process. The honor walk is also pending final scheduling. Social media posts by Hayley Hurt, including photos of Abel holding a Bible or a teddy bear, have shared the family's journey and his upcoming third birthday on November 28 with a wider audience.