Kenyan Athlete Shatters Two-Hour Marathon Barrier with Adidas 'Super Shoe'

Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon, breaking the two-hour mark with a time of 1:59:30, aided by adidas' new ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 3 – a revolutionary 99g racing shoe.

The world of marathon running witnessed a historic moment at the London Marathon yesterday as Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe shattered the two-hour barrier, completing the 26.2-mile course in an astonishing 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds.

This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record by over a minute, leaving runners and enthusiasts worldwide in awe. The key to Sawe’s unprecedented success lies in his footwear: the newly unveiled adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 3 'super shoe'. This innovative shoe, weighing a mere 99 grams, represents adidas’ first foray into sub-100g running shoe technology and is designed for single-use during races, despite its hefty £450 price tag.

The ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 3 is the culmination of three years of dedicated research and development, building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Evo 2. Adidas engineers managed to reduce the weight by an impressive 39 grams through the implementation of their lightest foam yet – Lightstrike Pro Evo foam. This foam is engineered to maximize cushioning, propulsion, and energy return, while a carbon-integrated system ensures stability and stiffness.

Every component of the shoe, from laces to stitching, has been meticulously refined to achieve marginal gains, recognizing that even the smallest details can make a significant difference on race day. The outsole features strategically placed rubber in the forefoot to provide reliable traction without adding unnecessary weight. The shoe’s specifications include a thickness of 39mm, adhering to World Athletics’ regulations for road races, and a color scheme of Cloud White, Core Black, and Solar Turbo.

Adidas officials expressed immense pride in Sawe’s accomplishment, attributing it to years of hard work, dedication, and the groundbreaking innovation embodied in the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3. Patrick Nava, General Manager at adidas Running, emphasized the collaborative effort between athletes and the innovation team. Sawe himself credited 'the role of innovation' in his record-breaking performance, acknowledging the contribution of the advanced footwear.

However, this success is likely to fuel the ongoing debate within the running community regarding 'technological doping,' a discussion sparked by the introduction of Nike’s Vaporfly shoes in 2016. The debate centers on whether the performance-enhancing capabilities of these advanced shoes provide an unfair advantage, potentially altering the fundamental nature of the sport.

Adidas underwent over a dozen iterations, testing the shoe in labs and high-altitude camps in Kenya and Ethiopia, measuring details down to the nanogram to achieve the final product. The launch of this shoe marks a new chapter in marathon running, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and prompting a re-evaluation of the role technology plays in athletic achievement





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