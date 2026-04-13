Kérastase Serum Praised for Delivering Thicker, Healthier Hair

Shoppers are raving about the Kérastase Nutritive Nourishing Hair Serum, available at a discount. The serum, formulated for dry hair, promises thicker and healthier hair with ingredients like niacinamide and plant-based proteins. Customers report noticeable improvements with the serum, though some find it pricey.

Shoppers are enthusiastically sharing positive experiences with a hair serum they believe is significantly improving the condition of their hair, with claims of achieving 'thicker and healthier' locks. The product in the spotlight is the Kérastase Nutritive Nourishing Hair Serum , currently available at a discounted price from LookFantastic. This serum is formulated to address the needs of dry hair , utilizing powerful ingredients like niacinamide to deeply moisturize and nourish.

The serum is available in two convenient sizes to cater to different needs and budgets: a 30ml bottle priced at £23.50 and a larger 90ml bottle offered at £44.20, both currently reduced from their original prices. The formulation boasts a nurturing blend of five essential vitamins, designed to provide comprehensive care. Kérastase claims that the serum works overnight, leaving hair feeling hydrated and nourished for up to eight hours. This extended action helps protect hair from the drying effects of external factors and reduces friction caused by pillow contact during sleep. The serum's efficacy is further enhanced by the inclusion of niacinamide and plant-based proteins. These ingredients work synergistically to coat individual hair fibers in a protective veil of moisture, contributing to a stronger and more resilient appearance. The formula further incorporates botanical iris root extract and glycerin to deliver intense hydration without leaving any greasy or sticky residue, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant user experience. The application of the Kérastase Nutritive Nourishing Hair Serum is straightforward and integrated into a nightly routine. The brand recommends applying the serum before bed to allow for optimal absorption and benefits. The recommended amount to use is two to four pumps, and this should be worked through the lengths and ends of either dry or damp hair. A significant advantage is that the serum does not require rinsing in the morning, making it easy to incorporate into any existing hair care regimen. For those seeking alternatives, there are other products available that cater to similar needs, offering variety and potentially more accessible price points. One such option is the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Serum (100ml), which can be found at Boots for £7.50, a significant reduction from its original price. L'Oreal Paris states that its serum is designed to deliver 'intense nourishment from the very root to the tip', indicating a similar focus on comprehensive hair care. Another alternative for budget-conscious consumers is the Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Serum, available at Superdrug for £6.49, a discount from its usual price. This product features three types of honey and claims to reduce split ends by up to 94% after a single use, according to information provided on the respective website. This highlights the diversity of options available to shoppers looking to improve their hair health. Customer reviews and testimonials provide valuable insights into the real-world experiences with the Kérastase Nutritive Nourishing Hair Serum. Numerous shoppers have enthusiastically shared their positive experiences on various platforms, particularly at LookFantastic. One reviewer noted that their 'hair instantly feels thicker and healthier from one application,' demonstrating the rapid impact that the serum can have. Another user praised it as the 'best hair serum,' adding that they have received numerous compliments on their noticeably thicker hair with fewer split ends. The user shared that the serum is a part of their daily night time routine. Furthermore, a third user expressed their satisfaction with the serum, highlighting its pleasant scent and nourishing properties. They also praised that the serum did not leave their hair feeling heavy or looking weighed down, which is often a concern with hair care products. While the majority of reviews are highly positive, a few users have pointed out some drawbacks, such as the need to use multiple pumps to achieve desired results. Another customer acknowledged the product's effectiveness but found the price to be a limiting factor, expressing uncertainty as to whether the benefits truly justify the cost. However, the overwhelmingly positive feedback suggests a high level of customer satisfaction and indicates the product's effectiveness in achieving its intended purpose: to nourish and improve the condition of dry hair, leading to a healthier and more desirable appearance





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Shoppers Rave About Hair Serum for Thicker, Healthier HairCustomers are praising the Kérastase Nutritive Nourishing Hair Serum for its ability to deliver thicker and healthier hair. The serum, currently on sale at LookFantastic, utilizes ingredients like niacinamide and is designed for dry hair. Alternative options from L'Oreal Paris and Garnier are also highlighted.

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